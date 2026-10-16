FCT Minister Nyesom Wike questioned the motive behind Peter Obi's visits to IDP camps across the country

Wike made the remarks at the Idoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Abuja on Thursday

The minister also warned Nigerians against politicians who perform public acts of modesty to win votes ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has cast doubt on the intentions behind the the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi's visits to internally displaced persons (IDP) camps.

Wike argued that such gestures may be calculated attempts to court public sympathy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike warns Nigerians against politicians who stage public displays of modesty. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

As reported by Vanguard, Wike spoke on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at the first Idoma Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Abuja, held as part of the Idoma Centenary Plus celebration organised in collaboration with Ochetoha K'Idoma.

Wike challenges Peter Obi's show of humility

The minister specifically referenced a visit Obi made to an IDP camp in Plateau State in 2023 to mark his 62nd birthday, questioning why the former Anambra governor had not observed such gestures during his time in office.

"Politicians can tell lies," Wike said. "A man who did not celebrate his birthday when he was a governor now wants to be president and wants to celebrate his birthday in IDP camps? And you say, 'Oh, he is very humble'. Which humility is that?"

Wike urges Nigerians to reject political gamblers

Beyond Obi, Wike broadened his warning to cover what he described as a pattern of performative behaviour among politicians seeking votes.

He pointed to examples such as public figures suddenly buying roasted corn and groundnuts by the roadside or visiting petrol stations to comment on fuel prices.

"You see a man who has never bought corn on the road suddenly buying corn and groundnuts in public. Who are you deceiving?" he asked.

The minister also encouraged Nigerians to weigh the current administration's record against the state of affairs it inherited before casting their votes in 2027.

While he acknowledged ongoing economic and security difficulties, he argued that the direction of government efforts mattered.

"Nobody is happy that we are where we are. But if we are to trace our steps back to where we are coming from, are there attempts to improve the situation?" he said.

Wike urged Nigerians to ignore politicians he labelled "gamblers" as the country moves closer to the next election cycle.

Nyesom Wike challenges politicians’ election-season gestures with a blunt warning. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Wike takes Tinubu’s pitch to Pastor Enenche's Dunamis church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike disclosed that Pastor Paul Enenche invited him to commission a pedestrian bridge at Dunamis Church in Abuja.

Wike made the disclosure during his induction into the Idoma Hall of Fame as a 'Friend of Idoma' at a Centenary Plus Celebration in Abuja

The minister said he would use the church visit to speak about what he called the advantages of the current federal government.

Source: Legit.ng