Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola threw a grand birthday party for her son Zion on Saturday, October 17, 2026

Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo were spotted at the celebration, catching the attention of fans online

Footage of Femi and Funke exchanging pleasantries with colleagues at the party stirred a wave of reactions

Wunmi Toriola marked her son Zion's seventh birthday with a grand celebration on Saturday, October 17, 2026, gathering family, friends, and some of Nollywood's biggest names for the occasion.

The party quickly became a talking point online after footage surfaced showing fellow Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo in attendance. The pair were seen warmly greeting colleagues at the event, and fans wasted no time dissecting every moment of their interaction.

Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo’s greeting caught fans’ attention. Credit: funkejenifaakindele/femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo at centre of attention

While the celebration was meant to honour young Zion, the presence of Akindele and Adebayo at the party drew significant buzz on social media. Clips showing the two stars exchanging pleasantries circulated widely, with fans reading deeply into their body language and energy towards each other.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola got emotional over a tribute to Toluwanisings at her son's party.

Popular Nollywood stars show support for Wumi Toriola as she marks son's birthday. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

A video of Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo at Wumi Toriola's son's birthday is below:

Another video of the Nollywood stars is below:

Reactions to Femi Adebayo and Funke Akindele's moment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Instagram below:

@miss_tosinmariam commented:

"Uncle comport yourself 😂"

@damiliola_ reacted:

"Hmm this one sweet me ooo😍😂"

@rambellessence wrote:

"Comport now comport yes I want the two of who but wait small now"

@_phunmii shared:

"Na from Taiwo Taiwo ( T-girl T-boy) I don ship them"

@funmilayoowoyomi said:

"Which one is FAFA 2027"

@oluwa_fayegbami stated:

"The love wey Uncle @femiadebayosalami get for @funkkeakindele no be small😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍they love eachother paaa"

@lawa_alima added:

"Brother femi femo comot your eyes for our female king body oo"

Femi Adebayo cast Funke Akindele, among others in Jagun Jagun 2

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo released the cast for his new movie Jagun Jagun.

His female colleague Funke Akindele was listed among the cast members. Fuji stars KWAM 1 and Pasuma were also featured in the movie.

Source: Legit.ng