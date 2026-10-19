Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was reportedly shot at while leaving a private event in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area on Sunday evening

Police confirmed that Shroff was safe, while two people, including his driver, sustained injuries during the shooting

Three suspects were detained in Rajasthan as investigators worked to establish the motive behind the incident

Indian actor Tiger Shroff has reportedly escaped a shooting incident in Mumbai after gunmen opened fire as he was leaving a private event in the city.

The incident occurred Sunday evening in Juhu, an upscale area of Mumbai, India’s financial capital and the centre of Bollywood, the country’s Hindi-language film industry, AFP reports.

According to police officials, the 36-year-old actor did not sustain gunshot wounds, although two people were injured during the incident.

Tiger Shroff was shot at while leaving a private event in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area on Sunday evening. Photos: @tigershroff/IG.

Source: Instagram

Police confirm Tiger Shroff is safe, two people injured

Police official Mohit Garg confirmed that Shroff was safe following the incident.

“Tiger Shroff is safe and Mumbai police has deployed different teams to investigate further,” Garg told reporters.

However, the incident was not without casualties, as two people, including the actor’s driver, sustained injuries.

Authorities have yet to establish the motive behind the shooting, leaving investigators with the task of piecing together what happened before and after the gunfire.

In a further development, police detained three suspects in Rajasthan, another Indian state, in connection with the incident.

Police official Tejaswani Gautam told reporters that preliminary questioning showed that two of the suspects had previous cases against them.

One case was related to theft, while the other involved the Arms Act.

However, investigators have not publicly established the suspects’ roles in the shooting or confirmed a motive.

Shroff is known for his action-packed performances in films such as the Baaghi franchise and War. The investigation continues as police seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police confirms that Shroff was safe, while two people, including his driver, sustained injuries during the shooting. Photo; @tigershroff/IG.

Source: Instagram

Content creator makes claims about Okemesi's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more details emerged about the death of comic actor Okemesi, as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng