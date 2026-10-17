Vice President Kashim Shettima opened the Arewa for Asiwaju campaign head office in Abuja on Saturday, October 17, launching the northern campaign structure ahead of 2027

Shettima warned APC leaders that growing northern backing for President Tinubu's re-election comes with obligations, not a blank cheque

APC National Chairman Yilwatda and Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf were among senior northern figures who backed the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the event

Abuja, FCT - Vice President Kashim Shettima has told political leaders in northern Nigeria that the region's growing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election must be earned through transparency, honest engagement, and measurable results — not taken for granted.

Shettima made the remarks on Saturday, October 17, in Abuja while inaugurating the Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) campaign head office, a northern political structure established to drive support for the Tinubu administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurates the Arewa for Asiwaju campaign head office in Abuja ahead of the 2027 general elections. Photo credit: A4A

Source: UGC

"By now, I believe the North has spoken. We have spoken with a resounding voice and unmistakable conviction. From Adamawa to Zamfara, from Borno to Niger, we have spoken. Such confidence places an obligation upon us that no officeholder should ever underestimate," Shettima said, according to a statement made available to Legit.ng.

The vice president acknowledged that many Nigerians have felt the weight of economic policy changes under the current administration, and urged campaign leaders not to dismiss those concerns or fall back on political slogans.

"Our citizens have endured difficult adjustments. We cannot pretend otherwise. What we owe them is an honest account of the decisions taken, the gains achieved and the difficulties that persist. We lose our hearing when applause becomes our only source of information," he said.

Shettima argued that the hardships faced by traders, unemployed graduates, and struggling families must stay at the centre of government decision-making. "A failed policy enters somebody's home as a missed meal, an unpaid school fee or an opportunity lost," he added.

He also defended the role of criticism in a democracy, saying the administration must stay open to useful ideas regardless of party, religion, or ethnic background.

"There is no democracy without critics. Progress demands that our assumptions endure the examination of those who disagree with us," the Vice President said.

Other Northern Leaders Rally Behind Tinubu/Shettima Ticket

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin said the A4A structure would help communicate the accurate story of Tinubu's record across the region. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, called on northern leaders to make their 2027 decision based on evidence rather than sentiment.

APC National Chairman Prof. Nentanwe Yilwatda moved a motion for the north to back the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, citing the vice president's inclusive leadership over the past three years.

"We have no reason not to return Mr President. If Mr President is off the field, not Mr President, but we are failing our people," Yilwatda said.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, speaking on behalf of northern governors, said the region's backing would be driven by conviction around fairness, equity, and national progress.

Former Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, who serves as A4A Director General, said the group would take the message of continuity to every part of northern Nigeria. Serving lawmakers, ministers, former governors, and heads of government agencies from the north were also present at the event.

Shettima Slams Atiku at APC Campaign Council Inauguration

Previously, Legit.ng reported that VP Shettima openly attacked former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, October 14, using the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign council at the Presidential Villa in Abuja as his platform.

Speaking before party loyalists and officials, Shettima recalled what he described as a debt Atiku owes to President Tinubu, dating back to the 2007 presidential election cycle.

"In 2022, I reminded this nation that former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Bid in 2007 found refuge in the political house of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had built, that generosity became part of our political history," he said.

Source: Legit.ng