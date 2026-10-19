Malta's Identità agency published the eligibility criteria for the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track route to obtaining a Single Permit for non-EU workers

The scheme requires third-country nationals to earn a specified minimum amount per year under a signed contract with a Maltese-registered company

Applicants must also meet qualification and experience requirements, and pay a processing fee to be considered under the initiative

Malta has set a minimum annual gross salary of €30,000 as one of the key requirements for non-European Union nationals seeking a fast-track work permit through the country's Specialist Employee Initiative.

The eligibility criteria are published on the official website of Identità, Malta's identity and immigration authority.

Malta posts financial criteria for fast-track work permit. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

The initiative provides a faster route to obtaining a Single Permit for third-country nationals who already hold a job offer in Malta but do not qualify under the separate Key Employee Initiative.

Who Qualifies for Malta's Specialist Employee Initiative

To be considered under the scheme, an applicant must hold a signed employment contract with a company registered in Malta.

The €30,000 gross annual salary threshold is non-negotiable and forms the financial baseline of the application.

Beyond the salary requirement, applicants must demonstrate one of two qualification pathways.

The first is holding a qualification at MQF Level 6 or higher, which is broadly equivalent to a bachelor's degree, in a field directly related to the role on offer.

The second pathway is open to those with lower formal qualifications, provided they can show at least three years of relevant work experience in a role similar to the one being offered in Malta.

Confirmation of Company's Employment Offer

There is an additional administrative step applicants must complete before submitting.

They are required to show proof that the job vacancy was advertised on a local Maltese media platform for at least two consecutive weeks within the two months leading up to the application.

Identità retains the right to request further documentation if the materials submitted are considered insufficient for processing.

The initiative sits within Malta's broader Single Permit framework, governed by Subsidiary Legislation 217.17, and is aimed specifically at skilled foreign workers who bring demonstrable expertise to the Maltese labour market.

Malta publishes fees for employment visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta published the complete breakdown of costs and requirements for foreigners applying for an employment visa valid for more than 90 days.

The standard visa application fee and extended visa application are all payable by credit or visa card.

Source: Legit.ng