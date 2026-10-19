China's National Immigration Administration published official guidelines outlining who qualifies for permanent residence in the country

Foreign relatives of Chinese residents or permanent residents are among those who can apply, provided they meet a set of conditions

Applicants must abide by Chinese laws, be in good health, and have no criminal record to be considered eligible

China has published detailed eligibility requirements for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the country, with specific provisions laid out for those applying based on family ties.

The guidelines, issued by China's National Immigration Administration, fall under the country's Exit and Entry Administration Law and the Measures for the Administration of Examination and Approval of Foreigners' Permanent Residence in China.

China Releases Permanent Residence Requirements for Foreign Relatives

Source: UGC

Applications are processed by public security organs under municipal people's governments in cities with subordinate districts, as well as public security sub-bureaus at county level in directly controlled municipalities.

Who Qualifies for Permanent Residence in China

To be considered, all applicants must comply with Chinese laws and regulations, be in good health, and carry no criminal record. Beyond these baseline requirements, foreign nationals must also demonstrate that they have made notable contributions to China's economic or social development, or otherwise satisfy one of the listed qualifying conditions.

For those applying through family connections, the requirements are notably document-heavy. Applicants must provide proof that they have no direct relatives living abroad, alongside evidence of their kinship with a person based in China.

Documents Required for Family-Based Applications

The documentation checklist for relatives includes copies of the Chinese sponsor's household registration document and national identity card. Where the sponsor is a foreign permanent resident rather than a Chinese citizen, a valid passport and Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card must be submitted instead.

Applicants are also required to provide either a housing rental certificate or a property ownership certificate, confirming that they have stable accommodation in China. A certificate demonstrating a reliable source of income rounds out the list of required documents.

The guidelines make clear that meeting the document requirements alone is not sufficient; eligibility also hinges on the applicant's overall conduct and compliance with Chinese law. Foreign nationals who satisfy all the conditions may submit their applications to the relevant public security authority in the city where they intend to reside.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng