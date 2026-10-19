Laide Bakare Fires Back at Eniola Badmus As Isbae U's Podcast Triggers Fresh Drama
- Nollywood actress Laide Bakare publicly called out colleague Eniola Badmus on Instagram on Monday, October 19, 2026
- Bakare accused Badmus of repeatedly damaging her reputation despite several private warnings to stop
- The outburst rekindled the long-running feud between the two actresses after a conversation with a content creator sparked the latest clash
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Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has publicly confronted her colleague Eniola Badmus, accusing her of deliberately trying to destroy her reputation after what she described as repeated, wilful attacks on her character.
Bakare shared the post via her Instagram account on Monday, October 19, 2026, directing her anger at Badmus following a conversation the latter had with content creator Isbea U, during which Bakare's name was mentioned. Badmus's visible reaction to the mention of Bakare's name appeared to trigger the outburst.
In the post, Bakare described Badmus as a "nuisance" and claimed she had warned her on multiple occasions to stop making damaging public remarks. She wrote:
"Must you Always damage my character publicly? Several times I have warned you to stop but since you have decided to bring me down at all cost. You will surely hear from me."
Bakare claims she helped Badmus grow
At the heart of Bakare's grievance was the allegation that Badmus had turned against someone who invested in her career. Bakare referred to herself as Badmus's "biggest Benefactor" and accused her of showing ingratitude, writing:
"Omo Ale that helped you to grow in life. Honestly you are indeed an ingrate and I won't let this slide."
Bakare also made clear that she would not be taking the matter lightly, promising that Badmus would "hear from" her while insisting she would not allow another person's insecurity to derail her own progress. She wrote:
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"I will never allow someone else's insecurity to become my distraction. I know my journey, I know my worth, and I know how much it has taken Me to get here."
The latest exchange has reignited what has been a long-running tension between the two Nollywood figures.
Laide Bakare's response to Eniola Badmus is below:
Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit
Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.
During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng