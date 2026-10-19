Nollywood actress Laide Bakare publicly called out colleague Eniola Badmus on Instagram on Monday, October 19, 2026

Bakare accused Badmus of repeatedly damaging her reputation despite several private warnings to stop

The outburst rekindled the long-running feud between the two actresses after a conversation with a content creator sparked the latest clash

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has publicly confronted her colleague Eniola Badmus, accusing her of deliberately trying to destroy her reputation after what she described as repeated, wilful attacks on her character.

Bakare shared the post via her Instagram account on Monday, October 19, 2026, directing her anger at Badmus following a conversation the latter had with content creator Isbea U, during which Bakare's name was mentioned. Badmus's visible reaction to the mention of Bakare's name appeared to trigger the outburst.

Laide Bakare issues stern warning to Eniola Badmus following viral podcast with Isbae U. Credit: laidebakare/eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

In the post, Bakare described Badmus as a "nuisance" and claimed she had warned her on multiple occasions to stop making damaging public remarks. She wrote:

"Must you Always damage my character publicly? Several times I have warned you to stop but since you have decided to bring me down at all cost. You will surely hear from me."

Bakare claims she helped Badmus grow

At the heart of Bakare's grievance was the allegation that Badmus had turned against someone who invested in her career. Bakare referred to herself as Badmus's "biggest Benefactor" and accused her of showing ingratitude, writing:

"Omo Ale that helped you to grow in life. Honestly you are indeed an ingrate and I won't let this slide."

Bakare also made clear that she would not be taking the matter lightly, promising that Badmus would "hear from" her while insisting she would not allow another person's insecurity to derail her own progress. She wrote:

Laide Bakare calls her colleague Eniola Badmus an ingrate. Credit: laidebakare

Source: Instagram

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"I will never allow someone else's insecurity to become my distraction. I know my journey, I know my worth, and I know how much it has taken Me to get here."

The latest exchange has reignited what has been a long-running tension between the two Nollywood figures.

Laide Bakare's response to Eniola Badmus is below:

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.

Source: Legit.ng