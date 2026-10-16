Ruggedman has explained why he remains unmarried at 52, citing the demands of his music career and the collapse of his relationship

The veteran musician said that, unlike some of his contemporaries, he did not find a partner willing to take the journey with him

Ruggedman disclosed that he is currently single but remains hopeful about marriage, insisting that he will never have a child outside wedlock

Veteran Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has opened up about his relationship history and why he is still unmarried at 52.

During a recent radio interview, the rapper said his demanding music career and the collapse of a five-year relationship contributed to his current relationship status, reports The Nation Newspaper.

Ruggedman explained that he had always wanted to get married and have children, but his journey in the Nigerian music industry took up much of his time.

Ruggedman explains why he remains unmarried at 52, citing the demands of his music career. Photos: @ruggedman/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ruggedman speaks on failed five-year relationship

According to The Cable, the rapper said he entered the music industry when artistes had to rely heavily on their hustle to build successful careers.

According to him, the years spent pursuing his musical ambitions passed quickly, leaving little room for other aspects of his personal life.

He also compared his experience with that of fellow musician 2Baba, saying the singer was fortunate to have found partners willing to support his journey.

“2baba was lucky to have found partners who were ready to walk that road with him, I wasn’t that lucky,” he said.

Ruggedman disclosed that he once had a five-year relationship that he believed would culminate in marriage. However, an unspecified incident brought the relationship to an end.

“I had a five year relationship that I thought would lead to marriage but something happened and it crashed,” he said.

Ruggedman speaks on marriage and fatherhood at 52

Despite the failed relationship, Ruggedman said he does not consider himself too old to get married.

He also confirmed that he is currently not in a relationship.

The rapper stressed that he had made a personal commitment not to have a child outside marriage.

“The only thing I vowed is that I will never have a child out of wedlock,” he said.

Ruggedman discloses that he is currently single but remains hopeful about marriage. Photo: @ruggedman/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ruggedman ends beef with Eedris Abdulkareem

Legit.ng meanwhile reported that a video of veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem and his colleague Ruggedman surfaced on social media.

The duo has had a long-standing beef that lasted for 20 years, which began after American rapper 50 Cent referred to Eedris Abdulkareem as the 'best in Africa' at the time.

It appeared that they had moved on from things some time ago, and even did a song together, Koleyewon. Surprisingly, the duo still seemed not to have settled fully.

Source: Legit.ng