Ruggedman Shares Why His Five-Year Relationship Ended Without Marriage
- Ruggedman has explained why he remains unmarried at 52, citing the demands of his music career and the collapse of his relationship
- The veteran musician said that, unlike some of his contemporaries, he did not find a partner willing to take the journey with him
- Ruggedman disclosed that he is currently single but remains hopeful about marriage, insisting that he will never have a child outside wedlock
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Veteran Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, has opened up about his relationship history and why he is still unmarried at 52.
During a recent radio interview, the rapper said his demanding music career and the collapse of a five-year relationship contributed to his current relationship status, reports The Nation Newspaper.
Ruggedman explained that he had always wanted to get married and have children, but his journey in the Nigerian music industry took up much of his time.
Ruggedman speaks on failed five-year relationship
According to The Cable, the rapper said he entered the music industry when artistes had to rely heavily on their hustle to build successful careers.
According to him, the years spent pursuing his musical ambitions passed quickly, leaving little room for other aspects of his personal life.
He also compared his experience with that of fellow musician 2Baba, saying the singer was fortunate to have found partners willing to support his journey.
“2baba was lucky to have found partners who were ready to walk that road with him, I wasn’t that lucky,” he said.
Ruggedman disclosed that he once had a five-year relationship that he believed would culminate in marriage. However, an unspecified incident brought the relationship to an end.
“I had a five year relationship that I thought would lead to marriage but something happened and it crashed,” he said.
Ruggedman speaks on marriage and fatherhood at 52
Despite the failed relationship, Ruggedman said he does not consider himself too old to get married.
He also confirmed that he is currently not in a relationship.
The rapper stressed that he had made a personal commitment not to have a child outside marriage.
“The only thing I vowed is that I will never have a child out of wedlock,” he said.
Ruggedman ends beef with Eedris Abdulkareem
Legit.ng meanwhile reported that a video of veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem and his colleague Ruggedman surfaced on social media.
The duo has had a long-standing beef that lasted for 20 years, which began after American rapper 50 Cent referred to Eedris Abdulkareem as the 'best in Africa' at the time.
It appeared that they had moved on from things some time ago, and even did a song together, Koleyewon. Surprisingly, the duo still seemed not to have settled fully.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.