Tobi Praise has shared an unusual WhatsApp message gospel singer Toluwasings posted hours before his death, which his family has now confirmed

The singer shared a post about apologising for wrongdoing with the caption, “I am very sorry,” amid growing concern over his condition

Toluwasings’ family announced his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page, saying he died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14

Tobi Praise, an associate of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings, has shared an unusual WhatsApp message he posted hours before his passing.

The family of gospel singer Toluwasings had confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday, October 13.

Tobi Praise had shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp post amid the growing concern surrounding the gospel singer.

Tobi Praise has shared an unusual WhatsApp message posted by gospel singer Toluwanisings on Tuesday, October 13. Photos; @tobipraise_/@toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwasings’ unusual WhatsApp message

In the post, Toluwasings shared a message from an X user urging people to put aside their pride, apologise for their mistakes and value genuine relationships.

The message read:

“Apologize when you are wrong. You are too young to lose genuine people because of pride. Stop thinking everyone is replaceable, and stop searching for quotes to defend your stupidity. Sometimes, maturity is simply admitting, ‘I was wrong. I'm sorry.’”

The singer added the caption, “I am very sorry,” to the post.

Toluwasings’ family confirms his death

The uncertainty surrounding the singer’s condition ended after his family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page.

According to the statement, Toluwasings died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14.

The announcement came amid reports and messages circulating online about the gospel singer, with lawyer Pelumi Olanjengbesi also sharing a message on Instagram.

Content creator Woli Agba had earlier shared a cryptic post that appeared to urge caution amid the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, a man who said he was at a hospital when the singer was rushed in recounted what he claimed to have witnessed.

Toluwanisings: Associate Shares Gospel Singer’s Unusual WhatsApp Message Amid Death Rumours

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng