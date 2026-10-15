Diddy Reportedly Attacked by Jamaican Drug Lord in Prison, Suffers Head Injury

American rapper Diddy reportedly suffered a head injury following an alleged physical altercation with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke

The reported fight allegedly occurred after inmates became angry over claims that Diddy enjoyed special privileges behind bars

Diddy’s representative said they could not independently verify the alleged fight, adding that their concern was for the rapper’s health and well-being

American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly suffered a head injury following an alleged fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke while serving his prison sentence in New Jersey.

According to TMZ, the reported altercation between the two inmates occurred on Friday, October 9, at Fort Dix prison.

Diddy suffers a head injury following an alleged physical altercation with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke. Photos: @diddy/IG.

Source: Instagram

The incident reportedly left the 56-year-old music mogul with a head injury, although the exact circumstances surrounding the alleged fight remain unclear.

What reportedly happened between Diddy and Dudus?

Reports by Yahoo News indicate that Coke, who has been incarcerated since 2012 and is serving a 23-year sentence, allegedly confronted Diddy amid anger over reports about the rapper’s lifestyle behind bars.

The controversy followed an NBC News report alleging that Diddy had access to a cellphone, drugs, alcohol, and other privileges while in prison.

The reports reportedly prompted prison raids, during which officials confiscated phones from Coke and other inmates.

According to TMZ, some inmates were unhappy about the increased scrutiny and the subsequent searches.

Diddy was reportedly in the prison’s Special Housing Unit following the earlier controversy when the alleged altercation occurred during his daily break.

Coke was reportedly placed in solitary confinement for two weeks as punishment following the incident.

However, the reported motive for the altercation has not been independently established.

Diddy’s representative responds

Diddy’s representative told Page Six that they had “no way of independently verifying” the alleged fight.

“Our concern is for Sean's health and well-being,” the spokesperson added.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons had not responded to Page Six’s request for comment at the time of its report.

Diddy is serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation for pr*stitution in July 2025.

He is currently scheduled for release on March 2, 2028, according to reports.

Despite the reports of an injury, the available information does not independently confirm the alleged fight or establish precisely how Diddy sustained the head injury.

The reported fight allegedly occurred after inmates became angry over claims that Diddy enjoyed special privileges behind bars. Photo: @diddy/IG.

Source: Instagram

50 Cent reacts to ex-lover’s alleged tape with Diddy

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that American rapper 50 Cent reacted after an alleged leaked video involving Sean Diddy Combs and Daphne Joy trended online.

The G-Unit boss mocked Diddy before focusing on Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his son, Sire.

Source: Legit.ng