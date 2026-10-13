TikTok has denied restricting access to its platform in parts of northern Nigeria after users reported difficulties loading videos and viewing content

The platform’s head of communications for sub-Saharan Africa, Keagile Makgoba, said the company was engaging relevant stakeholders

A coalition of 12 civil society organisations has urged the federal government and telecommunications regulators to investigate the situation

TikTok has addressed reports of restricted access to its platform in parts of northern Nigeria, insisting that the disruption was not caused by the company.

The response comes amid complaints from users in Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi and Sokoto states, who have reportedly struggled to load videos, view content and upload materials since September 14.

In a statement shared with TheCable Lifestyle on Monday, Keagile Makgoba, TikTok’s head of communications for sub-Saharan Africa, said the company was aware of the difficulties experienced by users.

TikTok denies restricting access to its platform in parts of northern Nigeria. Photos: @tiktok/IG.

Source: Instagram

“We can confirm that this restriction was not implemented by TikTok,” the statement read.

Makgoba added that the platform was engaging relevant stakeholders to resolve the situation and remained committed to maintaining access for its community.

However, the platform did not identify the stakeholders involved, explain what caused the disruption or provide a timeline for restoring normal access.

Some affected users have reportedly resorted to virtual private networks (VPNs) to access the platform.

Civil society groups demand investigation on TikTok

The disruption has also drawn concern from a coalition of 12 civil society organisations, which called on the federal government, telecommunications regulators and other relevant stakeholders to investigate the situation.

The coalition includes Paradigm Initiative, Media Rights Agenda and the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development.

According to the groups, prolonged restrictions could affect access to information, freedom of expression and the livelihoods of people who depend on TikTok for income.

They urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and relevant agencies to determine the cause of the disruption and make their findings public.

TikTok's head of communications for sub-Saharan Africa, Keagile Makgoba, says the company was engaging relevant stakeholders. Photo: @TikTok/IG.

Source: AFP

Lagos TikTok dares armed men

Legit.ng previously reported that a young Lagos resident has unintentionally fueled a wave of fear and confusion online after confronting a group of armed men on TikTok.

The men, suspected to be terrorists, posted a disturbing video, only for the lady to challenge them to come to Ikeja if they were truly as powerful as they claimed.

The group responded with a chilling “OK.”

Source: Legit.ng