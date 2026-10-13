A prosecution witness, Dr Onuoha Okeigwe, told a Lagos court he paid Blessing CEO N69,150,000 for a five-year lease on a property she didnt own

Blessing CEO, arraigned by the EFCC on June 9, 2026, pleaded not guilty to two counts of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing

The witness revealed that the defendant allegedly leased the same property to more than one person while insisting she was the rightful owner

A prosecution witness has told a Lagos court that he handed over N69,150,000 to popular relationship influencer Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, known as Blessing CEO, for a property she allegedly had no legal claim to.

Dr Onuoha Okeigwe gave his testimony on Monday, 12 October, before Justice R. A. Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, during the continued trial of the social media personality.

Reactions as witness accuses Blessing CEO of collecting N69.15m for property she did not own. Photo credit@officialblessinceo

Source: Instagram

The EFCC's Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 arraigned Blessing CEO on 9 June 2026 on a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

Count one of the charges states that on or about 21 March 2025, she induced Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Limited to pay N69,150,000 under the false claim that a property at No. 1 Tunbosun Osobu Street, Lekki, belonged to her and was being leased to the company for five years. She pleaded not guilty to both counts.

What the witness told the court

Blessing CEO continues trending over EFCC case, taken to court. Photo credit@officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Dr Okeigwe told the court that trouble began shortly after the deal was struck. A man identified only as Mr Tom arrived at the property accompanied by police officers, who arrested some of his workers. When he raised the matter with the defendant, she denied knowing Mr Tom and insisted she owned the property.

"I paid N100,000 to secure the release of my workers. Blessing still maintained that she did not know Mr Tom and that she was the owner of the property," he told the court.

He further stated that the defendant sent him WhatsApp messages containing photographs of the building, which she presented as proof of ownership. He also disclosed that he paid her additional charges covering agency, legal and caution fees on top of the principal lease sum.

Alleged double-leasing uncovered

A particularly damaging detail emerged when Dr Okeigwe informed the court that Blessing CEO allegedly collected money from him and at least one other person for the same property, raising suspicions of a double-leasing scheme.

Here is the Instagram post about Blessing CEO's trial in court:

Fans react to Blessing CEO's trial

Reactions from social media users have been swift and pointed since the trial details circulated online.

@evasmith005 wrote:

"This is the results of fake life"

@zenabless remarked:

"What's with her and claiming of people's properties"

@i.am.teeey commented:

"She wanted to use the cancer donation to pay back but that one backfired, that lady is bold sha!"

@amyelitestrands said:

"This girl na Anini o make she remain there abeg"

@olofofonaija1 reacted:

"She leased the house to two different tenants!!! Just omo Blessing too get mind."

@topboyluke asked:

"Wait what's kind of Audacity does this Blessing Ceo even have?"

@ajike_gold122 wrote:

"I con dey sorry for her ehn blessings wetin be dis na. I pray God help u."

IVD ignores Blessing CEO amid court case

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian auto dealer IVD sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of himself dancing while urging fans not to forget God, despite his lover, Blessing CEO, remaining in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The video drew criticism from some fans who questioned his carefree display amid Blessing CEO’s ongoing legal troubles and the difficult circumstances reportedly surrounding her family.

Blessing CEO, a self-acclaimed relationship expert known for her outspoken views on love and relationships, has also been linked to reports claiming that she lost one of her sons amid her ongoing challenges. IVD’s post triggered mixed reactions, with some social media users questioning whether his actions showed sensitivity to his partner’s situation. In contrast, others argued that a social media post may not reflect what is happening in his private life.

Source: Legit.ng