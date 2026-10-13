Thailand's retirement visa programme targets foreigners at a paticular age range who hold a state pension and wish to stay in the country

Applicants must meet strict financial thresholds, including a monthly income or a minimum balance held in a current bank account

The Thai embassy has outlined specific documentation requirements that go beyond basic passport and photograph submissions

Thailand has outlined the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for a retirement visa, with age and financial standing sitting at the centre of the requirements.

The retirement visa category is designed specifically for individuals who are already receiving a state pension and are not seeking employment or long-term residency in Thailand, but rather a fixed short-term stay of up to three months.

Thailand announces age limit for foreigners to qualify for retirement visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

According to the Thai Embassy in London, the Non-Immigrant Visa Type O for retirement is available to pensioners aged 50 and above who hold a state pension and intend to stay in Thailand for no longer than 90 days on a single entry.

Financial thresholds for Thailand's retirement visa

Meeting the age requirement alone is not sufficient. Applicants must also demonstrate financial stability by showing either a monthly income of at least 65,000 Thai Baht, equivalent to roughly £1,500, or a current bank balance of no less than 800,000 Thai Baht, which converts to approximately £18,000.

Bank statements submitted as evidence must be official documents from a UK or Irish bank, clearly showing the applicant's name and address. The embassy has specified that screenshots of bank statements will not be accepted. For those relying on monthly income to qualify, statements covering the three most recent months must show consistent earnings of at least £1,500 per month.

Thailand retirement visa: Documents required

Beyond financial evidence, applicants must submit a valid passport or travel document alongside a photograph taken within the last six months. The embassy has cautioned that if a submitted photograph does not accurately reflect the applicant's current appearance, entry into Thailand may be refused.

Proof of current address is also required. Acceptable documents include utility bills such as electricity, gas, or mobile phone statements showing the applicant's name and address, or a rental agreement serving the same purpose.

The retirement visa category is designed specifically for individuals who are already receiving a state pension and are not seeking employment or long-term residency in Thailand, but rather a fixed short-term stay of up to three months.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng