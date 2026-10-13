A viral video captured Nollywood actress Regina Daniels being wheeled across an airport tarmac at night by a staff member

The footage corroborated a health update Daniels shared on her 25th birthday, revealing she has been battling a painful, mobility-limiting condition

Many fans who previously dismissed her wheelchair posts as staged content shifted their stance after seeing the airport video

Fans are flooding social media with prayers and concern after a video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels being assisted through an airport in a wheelchair began making the rounds online.

In the nighttime footage, the mother of two is seen seated in a wheelchair on the tarmac of an airport terminal, dressed in a dark long-sleeved jacket, a black face mask, and dark sunglasses, with a grey handbag resting on her lap and a mobile phone in her left hand.

Regina Daniels’ airport appearance in a wheelchair catches attention. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

An airport staff member in a green T-shirt, dark trousers, and white protective gloves can be seen pushing her across the asphalt towards a commercial aircraft parked in the background. The video was originally shared by the blog TheTattleRoomNg.

The health struggle behind the footage

The clip did not come out of nowhere. Around her 25th birthday, Daniels had already addressed her long stretch of silence on social media by revealing she was dealing with a serious medical condition.

She disclosed that what started as a minor physical problem quickly worsened after she hosted her annual Children's Day Carnival, escalating into debilitating pain that severely restricted her movement and made her dependent on a wheelchair.

The actress also shared that she had undergone repeated rounds of medical testing, jokingly comparing the experience to being a "lab rat."

Despite the difficult months, she remained upbeat, saying she had noticed meaningful progress in her recovery and expressed gratitude to God for the improvements.

Before the airport clip spread widely, a number of social media users had written off Daniels' wheelchair appearances as staged content or part of some promotional effort. The sight of her needing physical assistance to board a flight at night changed the mood significantly.

Comment sections filled up with well-wishes, though the fact that she has not publicly named her condition has kept speculation alive online.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@thick_menna wrote:

"Speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 ❤️"

@prowess_sandra commented:

"Divine healing"

@sabiigirlfashion said:

"It's well with her 🙌🙏"

@mummy_patt wrote:

"I don't understand what's wrong with Regina"

@pella.couture reacted:

"Am hrt broken"

@reward_oguzie stated:

"It is good the board a flight ✈️ on a wheelchair than enter night bus with your full feet 🦶. I am sure so many girl would've fall all her posts. Speedy recovery 🙏"

Regina Daniels’ wheelchair appearance at airport draws attention online, Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng