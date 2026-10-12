Ride-hailing drivers in Lagos plan to stop working on Bolt and inDrive indefinitely over earnings, commissions, welfare and rising operating expenses.

Bolt has proposed a meeting with the drivers' union and its representatives early next week to discuss the dispute.

The union is seeking fairer fares, greater transparency and stronger protection for drivers against arbitrary account deactivation.

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Drivers on Bolt and inDrive ride-hailing platforms in Lagos are planning an indefinite service shutdown from Monday, October 12, following disagreements over earnings, platform charges and working conditions.

The action was announced by the Lagos State Council of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUATON), which wants the companies to address concerns about driver income, welfare and the increasing cost of running vehicles.

Bolt proposes talks with drivers as AUATON announces an indefinite shutdown Photo: Bolt

Source: Getty Images

In a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Steven Iwindoye, the union said drivers had continued to face financial difficulties despite raising concerns about how fares were determined and the commissions deducted from their earnings.

It said the cost of operating a ride-hailing vehicle had increased, with drivers responsible for expenses such as petrol, repairs, tyres, insurance, internet data and vehicle loans, Punch reports.

According to AUATON, these expenses reduce the money drivers take home and make it difficult for many to maintain their vehicles and earn a reasonable income.

The union is also seeking better welfare arrangements and safeguards against what it described as arbitrary deactivation of drivers' accounts.

Bolt proposes meeting with drivers

Bolt has responded to the planned shutdown by proposing discussions with the union and driver representatives in an effort to resolve the disagreements, the Guardian reports.

The company said it understood the financial challenges drivers were facing and acknowledged the need to improve conditions for those providing services through its platform.

Weyinmi Aghadiuno, Bolt's head of regulatory and policy for Africa, said the company was willing to listen to the issues raised and work towards practical solutions.

Aghadiuno said:

“Drivers are central to the ride-hailing ecosystem, and we recognise the economic realities they are navigating. We take the concerns being raised seriously and believe the best way forward is through constructive, open and solution-oriented engagement."

Bolt said the issues raised by AUATON included driver earnings, operating expenses, platform fees, transparency and welfare. It added that it was reviewing ways to improve drivers' experiences and strengthen its support systems.

The company proposed a roundtable with AUATON and driver representatives early next week, saying the meeting would provide an opportunity to discuss the concerns and identify possible areas of agreement.

It also appealed to drivers to continue accepting trips while the proposed discussions were being arranged.

Bolt said it wanted any resolution to take into account the needs of drivers, passengers and other participants in the ride-hailing industry.

Lagos ride-hailing services face possible disruption as drivers prepare to suspend operations indefinitely. Photo: Milko

Source: Getty Images

AUATON seeks government intervention

Beyond its demands from the ride-hailing companies, AUATON has called on the Lagos State Government, federal authorities and relevant labour institutions to intervene.

The union maintained that the industry's long-term viability depended on ensuring that drivers could cover their operating expenses and earn enough to sustain their businesses.

It warned that technological innovation should not come at the expense of workers' financial wellbeing.

AUATON also said it was considering alternative arrangements that would give drivers greater independence and promote transparency and accountability.

Moove shuts down operations in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moove, the vehicle financing and mobility company backed by Uber, has ended its operations in Nigeria, closing its doors in the same market where it was originally founded.

The shutdown took effect roughly one month after Uber itself wound down its 12-year presence in Nigeria and Uganda following a review of how it allocates investment across the African continent.

Source: Legit.ng