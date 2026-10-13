Nigerian adult-film performer Pato says he grew up in a Christian family and tried to enter a seminary because he wanted to become a reverend father

The performer recounts how financial hardship, alleged mistreatment by a relative, and the collapse of a family business influenced his decision

After nearly seven years in the business, Pato says he has yet to achieve his financial goals and may quit if his situation does not improve by next year

Nigerian adult-film actor Pato has shared how his childhood dream of becoming a reverend father gave way to a career in adult entertainment following years of financial hardship.

Speaking in an interview with Lucky Udu, Pato said he was raised in a Christian family and that his father served as a catechist in the Catholic Church.

According to the actor, his family hoped he would become a priest, and he attempted seminary entrance examinations several times as a teenager.

However, his plans changed as his family struggled financially and he searched for ways to survive.

Pato says he grew up in a Christian family and tried to enter a seminary because he wanted to become a reverend father. Photo: @kingpato/IG.

Source: Instagram

How hardship pushed Pato into adult films

Pato recounted moving to Lagos to live with an uncle, where he said he helped care for newborn children but experienced difficult treatment from his uncle's wife.

He later learnt to repair phone and laptop chargers from his elder brother and sold them at Computer Village in Ikeja.

But he said the demolition of a market where his brother operated severely affected their business and worsened their financial situation.

Pato said he eventually became interested in adult films after watching Black American performers and believing the industry could help him become wealthy.

He explained his motivation, saying he entered the business because of “hardship and frustration,” rather than a deep passion for the work.

After seeking opportunities online, he said he auditioned in Lagos and secured a place in the industry.

Seven years later, Pato considers quitting

Despite spending nearly seven years in adult entertainment, Pato said he has yet to achieve the level of financial success he imagined.

He said he wants to establish himself financially before leaving the industry, adding that he would quit if he failed to meet his goals by the end of this year or next year.

The performer, who still repairs chargers, also cautioned young people against entering adult films simply because they admire the lifestyles of performers online.

He advised those with other ways to earn a living to continue pursuing them rather than viewing adult entertainment as a shortcut to wealth.

Watch the YouTube video of Pato speaking about his struggles here:

Pato says he has yet to achieve his financial goals and may quit if his situation does not improve by next year. Photo: @kingpato/IG.

Source: Instagram

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and became a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation became a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng