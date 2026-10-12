Viral social media posts have linked Ebonyi businessman Chief Chibuike Orogwu to plans to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Nigeria

No official confirmation of the reported visit has emerged from Ronaldo, his representatives, or any event organiser

If confirmed, the trip would be Ronaldo's first to Nigeria and could put Ebonyi State in the international spotlight

Viral social media posts are circulating claims that Cristiano Ronaldo could visit Nigeria, with businessman Chief Solomon Aguene named as the person behind the reported invitation.

The claims suggest that Orogwu, also known as Baby Oku, is working to bring the Portugal captain to Ebonyi State.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to visit Ebonyi state, Nigeria, as businessman Solomon Aguene has promised to invite the Portugal superstar to his home state. Photo by Abdullah Ahmad

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by Football Fans Tribe on X sparked the excitement after the billionaire was seen talking about his close relationship with Ronaldo and how he plans to bring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Nigeria.

However, no official announcement from Ronaldo, his management team, Al-Nassr, or any authorised organiser has confirmed the visit, its purpose, or a proposed date.

Who Is High Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene?

Aguene was born in Onicha-Igboeze, in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. He is a businessman with interests in real estate and the collection and sale of exotic artworks.

According to Trek Africa, Aguene developed an interest in African art through his family and built a collection of artworks while pursuing business opportunities in property development.

He also served as president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s Lagos State chapter, an organisation that promotes Igbo cultural identity and community interests. His public activities have included supporting cultural preservation and initiatives aimed at developing the community.

Aguene chairs the Board of Trustees of the Aguene Art Foundation and established the Aguene Museum of Masterpieces of Art, reflecting his interest in preserving and promoting African artistic heritage. Vanguard previously reported on the foundation’s cultural and tourism ambitions.

Ebonyi mansion opening draws attention

Aguene also attracted attention in October 2026 following reports about the opening of a large, castle-style mansion in his hometown in Onicha Local Government Area.

The ceremony was reported to have drawn community leaders, political figures and other dignitaries, placing the businessman and his hometown in the spotlight.

The development has added to public interest in Aguene, whose business activities and community engagements have made him a recognisable figure among some Igbo leaders and residents in Lagos.

However, the mansion’s opening and the reports linking him to Ronaldo are separate matters. The ceremony does not, on its own, establish that the footballer is scheduled to visit Ebonyi.

Why this would matter for Nigeria

Ronaldo is one of the most recognised footballers in the world, having played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and currently Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

His fanbase in Nigeria is substantial, making even unconfirmed reports of a possible visit a talking point among football supporters.

A confirmed trip would be significant, particularly if it involved a football event, a community programme, or meetings with local officials.

It could also draw international media attention to Ebonyi State, though the actual impact would depend entirely on what form the visit took.

While he has played against the Super Eagles during his career, such as in Portugal's 4-0 friendly win ahead of the 2022 World Cup and another 2-1 victory in June 2026, Ronaldo has never visited Nigeria.

When Manchester United famously visited Nigeria for a pre-season tour in 2008 (playing a friendly at the Abuja Stadium), Ronaldo did not make the trip because he was resting ahead of the new season.

For now, the reported visit remains a social media claim.

Any confirmation would need to come from Ronaldo's official representatives or a verified event organiser before it could be treated as factual.

Portugal coach gives update on Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported about Portugal coach Jorge Jesus’s condition for Ronaldo to return to the national team, following the forward’s early departure from camp.

Ronaldo’s place in the squad may depend on regular club football and a conversation with Jesus before the November fixtures.

Source: Legit.ng