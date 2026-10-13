Verydarkman publicly accused Labour Party governorship candidate Senator Ishaku Abbo of assaulting some females

The activist claimed he has evidence against Abbo and warned the Labour Party to immediately replace him as their candidate

VDM threatened to use his platform and influence to ensure Abbo never becomes governor of Adamawa State

Ratel President and activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as Verydarkman (VDM), has fired a fresh salvo at Senator Ishaku Abbo, the Labour Party governorship candidate for Adamawa State, alleging he assaulted females and vowing to derail his political ambitions.

In a video posted on Monday, 12 October 2026, VDM announced that he holds evidence linking Abbo to the alleged assault of a 13-year-old girl, adding that additional individuals have come forward with similar allegations against the senator.

VDM calls out Senator Ishaku Abbo over assault allegations, vows to block governorship bid. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@senatorisakuabbo

Source: Instagram

VDM issues direct warning to Labour Party

The activist wasted no time calling on the Labour Party to take immediate action, insisting the party must drop Abbo from its governorship ticket without delay.

"Labour Party, first you have to pick another candidate from now as I'm speaking now. Pick another candidate because this guy would not fly," VDM said in the video.

He went further to declare that a person facing such accusations has no business governing a Nigerian state, and pledged to deploy his platform, which he described as "the biggest movement in the country" — to ensure Abbo's political career does not survive the week.

VDM shares plan for Senator Ishaku Abbo over assault allegations. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"A grappist will not be a governor in Nigeria, and you will answer for your crime," he stated firmly.

VDM also addressed Abbo directly, anticipating that legal threats may follow his public callout. He made clear he was unfazed, saying he was "well equipped" and ready to respond to any court letters or police petitions the senator might attempt to file against him.

Abbo's Political Future Under Scrutiny

Senator Ishaku Abbo previously served as a senator representing Adamawa North and made national headlines in 2019 after a video surfaced showing him physically assaulting a woman inside an adult toy shop in Abuja.

He was subsequently convicted by a Federal Capital Territory High Court.

VDM's latest intervention comes as Abbo seeks to reinvent himself politically through the Labour Party's governorship platform in Adamawa State. The activist's public campaign now threatens to overshadow that ambition entirely, with VDM promising further revelations in the days ahead.

Here is the Instagram video of the activist speaking about the politician:

Comedian Deeone shares observations about VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone, shared his observations about VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it; though many didn't believe him, he still insisted that it was true.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng