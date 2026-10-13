Afrobeats star Davido entered his sixth studio album Oriadé and tracks across multiple categories in the Recording Academy's online submission process

The DMW boss submitted songs including 'B4 B4', 'Nakupenda' and 'Le Show' for categories like Record of the Year and Best African Music Performance

Other Nigerian artists including Tems, Ayra Starr and Asake also threw their hat into the ring for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards

Davido is making a serious push for Grammy recognition, with the Afrobeats heavyweight entering his latest album and a string of tracks for consideration at the 2027 ceremony.

According to TheGrammyGuru, the DMW label boss submitted his sixth studio album, Oriadé, along with five songs through the Recording Academy's official Online Entry Process. The 13-track album, released on July 31, 2026, via Davido Music Worldwide and Sony Music, was entered in four categories: Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), and Best Album Cover.

Davido put his new album forward for Grammy consideration. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's song submissions for the 2027 Grammys

On the singles side, "B4 B4" featuring Mayorkun and FOLA was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best African Music Performance. "Nakupenda," which features TxC, Zlatan, Shoday, Scotts Maphuma and Al Xapo, was put forward for Song of the Year and Best African Music Performance. "Le Show," his collaboration with Ayra Starr and French Montana, was entered for Best African Music Performance, while "I Know Who I Be" featuring JAZZWRLD and GL_Ceejay is in the running for Best Music Video.

It is worth noting that these are submissions, not nominations. The eligibility window covered releases from August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026. First-round voting is currently underway, with nominations set to be announced on November 16, 2026. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

Oriadé's title draws from Yoruba words meaning "the crowned destiny." Davido has received five Grammy nominations throughout his career but is yet to take home a win.

Read the X post on Davido's submission for the 69th Grammy Awards.

Nigerian acts eye Grammy glory

The submission push is not limited to Davido. Fellow Nigerian stars Tems, Ayra Starr and Asake have also entered their work for Grammy consideration, underscoring a broader moment for Afrobeats on the global stage.

Reactions trail Davido's submission for Grammy Awards consideration. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Fans reacted to the news with a mix of excitement and scepticism on social media. Here are some of the comments on Instagram:

@mayowaakinleye wrote:

"We no Dey give up here."

@kaniwithgrace said:

"@davido you will win this year in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@_.justriri commented:

"Grammy will still do their usual na my idolo I dey pity😂😂"

@i_amyemmie reacted:

"And they keep snubbing him every year 🤦🏾‍♀️"

@ella.angel.la0 wrote:

"Grammy go still do their normal thing, my idolo I dey feel for am 😂😂"

@papihorsh said:

"E don too try make dem pity am dis time around if at all 😂"

@techdeborah commented:

"Omo davido u get mind o.. instead of u to ignore them like kpop BTS stars did."

Davido opens up about his biggest one-time purchase

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido stunned fans during a Twitch livestream with streamer Enzo after disclosing that his biggest single purchase ever cost $11 million.

The Afrobeats star made the disclosure during the overnight broadcast from September 20 to September 21, 2026, but did not disclose what he spent the huge amount on.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng