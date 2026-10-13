Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced it would resume accepting visa applications from Moroccan nationals starting October 12, 2026

The visa suspension began on July 30, 2026, after Morocco suddenly dropped its Visa Confirmation Letter system for Taiwanese travellers without notice

Taiwan said Morocco's decision to restore the VCL arrangement on September 21 was what triggered the reversal

Taiwan has lifted its three-month visa ban on Moroccan nationals, with its Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcing on October 12, 2026, that it would immediately resume processing visa applications from Moroccan citizens.

The suspension, which began on July 30, 2026, was introduced as a direct response to Morocco's abrupt move on July 23, 2026, to stop accepting Visa Confirmation Letters (VCLs) from Taiwanese citizens.

Taiwan restores visa access for an African country after three months. Photo credit: Taiwan Presidential Office, Holgs

Source: Getty Images

Those letters are a document Taiwanese travellers need to apply for entry into Morocco, and Morocco gave no prior notice before withdrawing the arrangement.

Why Taiwan suspended Moroccan visa applications

Taiwan's foreign ministry cited the principle of reciprocity when it imposed the ban.

Because Moroccan authorities had effectively blocked Taiwanese citizens from applying for travel to Morocco, Taipei responded by closing its own doors to Moroccan visa applicants. The move was framed as a proportional measure rather than a punitive one.

The standoff lasted nearly three months. On September 21, 2026, Morocco reversed course and resumed accepting visa confirmation letters from Taiwanese citizens.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it welcomed that decision and moved to restore normal visa processing for Moroccan nationals shortly after.

From October 12, 2026, Moroccan nationals can once again submit visa applications through Taiwanese embassies and consulates abroad, following the standard procedures set out under existing regulations.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Taiwan had extended its visa-free entry policy for three countries.

Taiwan names African country eligible for eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwan had mentioned the only African country eligible for its eVisa.

While there are over 50 countries in Africa, Taiwan selected only one country for its eVisa programme.

There are many other countries from different continents that qualify for the Taiwan eVisa.

Source: Legit.ng