Nigerian singer T-Classic shared his account of how he allegedly discovered his ex-girlfriend’s infidelity using an app beyond conventional messaging platforms

The singer said he was particularly shocked to learn that his former partner allegedly shared private pictures through the Notes app

T-Classic urged couples to pay attention to Gmail and other digital platforms as he recounted his experience with alleged betrayal

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tolulope Ajayi, popularly known as T-Classic, has opened up about an alleged cheating experience with his ex-girlfriend, leaving fans with an unusual story about relationships and technology.

The Nobody Fine Pass You crooner reportedly went viral after sharing his detailed account of how he uncovered what he described as his former partner’s infidelity.

T-Classic shares his account of how he allegedly discovered his ex-girlfriend’s infidelity using an app. Photos: @tclassic/FB.

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, the discovery went beyond the usual WhatsApp and Instagram conversations people might associate with cheating.

He said he came across information through Gmail, YouTube and the Notes app, which he claimed were connected to his experience.

But one detail appeared to shock him more than the others.

T-Classic shocked by alleged use of Notes app

The singer said he was particularly stunned by the claim that his former girlfriend had shared private pictures through the Notes app.

“The one that shocked me most was that she was sharing her private pictures through Notes app of all places. Brothers and sisters, check your partner's Gmail,” he said.

Watch the X video of T-Classic crying out here:

Reactions trail T-Classic's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@xhatesbigmanchi stated:

"I accept the fact that you check their phone just to know what you’re with it’s ok, but checking their phone to see if they’re cheating on you is lame when no be say na your mama regime we Dey, first why you go even get partner for 2026"

@real_ajanaku wrote:

"Girl wey dey cheat dey cheat … the signs go dey . You don’t even have to check her phone. I don’t even want to catch you. But when everything scatter… you yourself know wetin you do"

@BAAFRICAA shared:

"You catch girl dey cheat and you dey bothered?? Me when go continue to doke her , I go begin request for s*x styles when I watch online, I go doke her for awkward places , reduce her to nothing and move"

T-Classic says he was particularly shocked to learn that his former partner allegedly shared private pictures through the Notes app. Photo: @tclassic/FB.

Source: Instagram

T-Classic almost cries as troll calls him 'struggling artiste'

Legit.ng previously reported that T-Classic caught Nigerians' attention on social media after an encounter with a fan on Instagram.

The music star initiated an IG live session, and an individual who joined the call tagged the singer as a 'struggling artiste.

T-Classic didn't find the comment funny, and it led him to lose his cool and even refuse to listen to friends who tried to get him off-camera.

Source: Legit.ng