Lifestyle influencer Xxssive, ex-boyfriend of actress Nkechi Blessing, narrowly escaped death in Delta State

The influencer appeared in a video with visible injuries and bloodstained clothes, calling out his attackers

Xxssive demanded answers on social media, saying he had no known enemies in the state

Lifestyle influencer Eseoghene Obire, popularly known as Xxssive, is lucky to be alive after a terrifying incident in Delta State left him visibly shaken and bloodied.

The influencer, best known as the ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, took to his Instagram page on the morning of October 12, 2026, to share footage showing injuries on his body and blood stains on his clothing.

Lifestyle influencer Xxssive raises alarm over safety in Delta State after alleged attack. Photo: xxssive

Source: Instagram

In the post, Xxssive told followers he had come dangerously close to losing his life the day before and was demanding to know who was behind the attack.

In his own words, he wrote:

"Delta state is no longer safe 🤦‍♂️ I narrowly escaped death yesterday in my own state. I need answers asap 😡 Who sent them? And why do you pple want to kee me? 😡"

Xxssive speaks out on alleged attack

Beyond the main post, Xxssive also addressed his followers through a series of Instagram stories.

In one, he leaned on his faith, writing:

"God Pikin na I be. He will always protect me. A clean heart will always win. I Dey come."

In a follow-up story, the influencer made it clear he intended to speak more fully once he had settled his emotions, adding that those responsible must be held accountable.

He wrote:

"When I'm a little bit calm. Then I will talk. I will not talk out of anger. but they must fish them out. I don't have a single enemy in this state that's why I walk freely. I'm still very shocked."

Check out Xxssive's near-death experience in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Xxssive's near-death experience

The posts drew an outpouring of concern from followers across the country. Here are some of the reactions:

@mrblordofficial commented:

"Damm, sorry my brother"

@obi_teddy_promo_news wrote:

"Omo man just going about his own business o💔 God is with you"

@mr.commonsense_ said:

"Jesus! God abeg o' God please. Bro please stay safe and be fine."

@oluwa_bunmy reacted:

"Ahahaha eje jesu 😢😢😢 please be fine oo .. i cover you with the blood of Jesus"

@de_energygoddess commented:

"Hope you are okay now. People going against their own. Na so Warri pikin cancel her show."

@ibromalik001 wrote:

"Oh my God! Sorry bro… man working hard to put food on his table and throw smiles on people, men planning evil to stop him 😭 what a crazy world we live. Big shame"

@iam_joydani3lz shared:

"Ahn ahn na this small business we just dey gather Customers for naim dey wan collect am ... no weapon fashioned against you sha prosper Amen... stay safe please 🙏🏻 ❤️"

Nigerian influencer Xxssive shares account of frightening incident in Delta State as he seeks answers. Photo: xxssive

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing reacts as Xxssive backs Phyna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing reacted after her ex-boyfriend, Xxssive, publicly backed BBNaija star Phyna ahead of her October 1 celebrity boxing match against the actress.

Xxssive urged Phyna not to lose the fight and encouraged her to contact him for advice, claiming he had already won a similar battle, while Nkechi responded to his post on X with a walking emoji.

Nkechi and Xxssive dated from 2021 until their relationship ended, which she confirmed in March 2025, and she previously stated that they had no animosity despite their separation.

Source: Legit.ng