Singer T-Classic has caught the attention of Nigerians on social media following an encounter with a fan on Instagram

The music star had initiated an IG live session and an individual who joined the call tagged the singer a ‘struggling artiste’

T-Classic didn’t find the comment funny and this led to the artist losing his cool and even refusing to listen to friends who tried to get him off-camera

Nigerian singer Tolulope Ajayi aka T-Classic isn’t one for online drama but a recent encounter with an IG troll has drawn the attention of netizens to the music star.

The Nobody Fine Paas You crooner was on an Instagram live session with his fans and supporters when a troll destroyed their enjoyable moment.

Singer T-Classic clamps down on IG troll. Photo: @tclassic_mne

Source: Instagram

A portion of the session making the rounds on social media captured an enraged T-Classic going ballistic on the troll who had described him as a ‘struggling artiste’.

He went on to reveal how he had gone through a depressing period in his career and only returned to his feet with the help of a colleague, Mr P.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

T-Classic said despite all he has had to go through and how he stays on his lane, the troll still had the effrontery to describe him with such unpleasant words.

A member of his team who seemed to be with him tried to calm him down but the singer was not having it.

He went on to apologise to other fans while noting that people have not really seen him lose his cool in such a manner.

Another portion of the video captured T-Classic almost getting emotional as he lashed out at the troll.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to T-Classic's video

pretty_pat_ said:

"His human for crying out loud let’s be sensible."

oparah_somzy said:

"Why will someone even say that? I love his songs so much❤️."

madibaofcomedy said:

"Bro u doing great for yourself, No competition. Keep moving!!!"

heleneneoche said:

"Some people go jst open Instagram to Dey torment people, make una heal o ✌️✌️bcos if we jam some of una outside una no reach at all."

abbyaigbe said:

"I remember when boy’s babe was sharing airtime in my hostel so we could download his song, that was around 2018 thereabout, so abeg he’s no longer a struggling artiste, e don stand well for this industry, e don try!"

Davido fires back at social media troll

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Davido lost his cool on social media after a troll, Mdee, attacked his son.

The troll fired shots at Ifeanyi on Twitter and claimed that he was fathered by Peruzzi and not Davido.

Davido responded to the troll and called him a dead man walking while noting that his children are off-limits.

Source: Legit.ng