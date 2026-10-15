Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan penned an emotional tribute to late gospel singer Toluwanisings on Instagram

The actress directed a deep prayer for the singer's wife, who she revealed has been with him for 20 years

Bimbo's post moved fans and followers who are rallying around the grieving family

Nollywood actress Bimbo Afolayan has joined the wave of tributes pouring in for late gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing a heartfelt message that has resonated deeply with thousands of fans online.

In a post shared on Thursday, October 15, 2026, the actress directed much of her grief not just at the singer's passing, but at those he left behind, particularly his wife and two daughters.

Bimbo Afolayan pens tribute to comfort Toluwanisings' widow. Credit: bimboafolayan.

Source: Instagram

"Fly safe, Angel," she began, before turning her words into what read almost like a prayer on behalf of the bereaved family.

Bimbo asked that the late singer watch over his wife and children from heaven, sending them signs of his continued presence in their everyday lives. Her post expressed a longing that his love would not fade with his physical absence.

"Let her feel your presence in the quiet moments, in her dreams, and in the little things that remind her of you. She needs you now more than ever," she wrote.

Bimbo Afolayan's words for the grieving wife

The actress also shared a separate message reflecting on the depth of the widow's loss, noting that the couple had been together for 20 years. The emotional weight of that detail was not lost on her followers.

"I have never wished to hug a stranger like this ever," she admitted, capturing a sentiment that many of her followers appeared to share.

The post captured attention, with many fans expressing the same concern for the family Toluwanisings left behind.

Bimbo Afolayan remembers Toluwanisings' wife and children in prayer. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Afolayan's post about Toluwanisings' wife and two daughters is below:

Fans rally around Toluwanisings' family

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram below:

@ojooluwa commented:

"That woman is my real concern, how will she cope😢 God, the souls leaving never want to come back because of heaven's glory, but loved ones are psychologically affected and traumatized, it is well 💔"

@bolanleshekoni wrote:

"Hmmmm that prayer is what everyone should saying to the immediate family of @toluwanimisings. God pls answer this wish n prayer for the wife n daughters 🙏🏾. Amen 🙏🏾 😮"

@slimposhzee said:

"I wish her strength to bear this 😭😭😭😭"

@eletu_muslimot reacted:

"It hurts so much. His wife 😢 haaa"

@iden_fashion wrote:

"Amin. Pls Lord, strengthen his wife Ooo. 😢😢😢😢"

Why Bimbo Afolayan was overwhelmed with emotions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bimbo Afolayan was overcome with emotion on October 6, 2026, as she marked eight years of marriage to her husband and fellow actor, Okiki Afolayan.

The mother of two shared a cherished moment from their 2018 wedding ceremony, which drew a large gathering of family, celebrities, and well-wishers. Describing the years as feeling more like eight months, she marvelled at how quickly and beautifully the journey had unfolded.

In her post, Bimbo reflected on the full scope of their life together, the memories they have created, the different seasons they have weathered, the growth they have experienced both individually and as a couple, and the empire they have quietly been building side by side.

Source: Legit.ng