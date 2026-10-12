Davido and Chioma threw a lavish birthday bash in Atlanta to mark their twins' third birthday

Davido shared a heartfelt tribute to Chioma, praising her dedication despite sleepless nights of motherhood

Dele Momodu and Ghanaian singer Stonebwoy were spotted at the celebration alongside Davido's father, Deji Adeleke

Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma are marking the third birthday of their twins, fondly referred to as J and J, with a lavish celebration in Atlanta.

The couple each paid tribute to the milestone in their own way before the party got underway. Davido shared a throwback video of Chioma, acknowledging how much God had supported them through the journey of parenthood.

Davido and Chioma celebrate twins’ 3rd birthday in Atlanta, photos spark excitement. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In his message, he recognised how Chioma managed their home and fulfilled her responsibilities even through the demanding early years of raising twins, including many sleepless nights.

Chioma also took a moment to reflect, posting throwback photos from her pregnancy. In a lighthearted caption, she joked that she had looked like a penguin during that period and was mostly glad it was behind her.

The couple then shifted the celebration to Atlanta, where Davido teased the event ahead of time by posting a photo from the bash with the caption "Happy birthday to JJS."

Davido and Chioma celebrate their twins in Atlanta as birthday excitement builds. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Among the guests spotted at the birthday party were Davido's father, Deji Adeleke, veteran journalist and businessman Dele Momodu, who is notably the uncle of Davido's former partner Sophia Momodu, and Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

The presence of Dele Momodu at the party drew attention, given the history between his niece and Davido, but the gathering appeared to be a warm and celebratory occasion for all involved.

See moments from the birthday party below:

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng