Wizkid and Falz crossed paths at the GTCO end-of-year concert in Lagos on Tuesday, December 16, 2025

A viral video captured the moment Wizkid spotted Falz in the crowd while walking out with his manager, Sunday Are

Fans flooded social media with excitement after watching Wizkid's warm response to seeing the rapper

A brief but electric moment between two of Nigeria's biggest music stars has set the internet ablaze, and it happened at one of Lagos's most anticipated end-of-year events.

Wizkid and rapper Falz ran into each other at the GTCO (Guaranty Trust Holding Company end-of-year concert on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, in Lagos.

Wizkid’s unexpected reaction to Falz at an event sparks reactions. Credit: @wizkidayo, @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

What unfolded next was simple but significant enough to send fans into a frenzy online.

Wizkid's Humble Gesture Steals the Show

The Afrobeats superstar had been making his way out of the packed venue alongside his manager, Sunday Are, navigating through a dense crowd of fans with phones raised.

Mid-exit, Wizkid caught a glimpse of Falz somewhere in the sea of people and did something that stopped everyone in their tracks: he turned around entirely, walked back, and pulled Falz into a warm embrace.

The interaction, brief as it was, carried a weight that resonated with many who watched it unfold. In an industry often buzzing with talk of rivalries and egos, the spontaneous and unhurried greeting felt refreshingly genuine to those who witnessed it.

Collaboration speculation heats up

Footage of the encounter spread quickly across social media platforms, with fans weighing in on what the moment could mean beyond simple courtesy.

The shared warmth between Wizkid and Falz, two artists from different lanes of Nigerian music, immediately sparked conversations about a possible musical collaboration between them.

Wizkid’s brief reaction after spotting Falz sparks reactions online. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Both artists command massive followings and have individually built reputations for meaningful, quality music. Wizkid, known globally for his Afrobeats sound, and Falz, celebrated for his socially conscious rap and versatile style, have rarely shared the same space publicly, which made the encounter all the more notable.

Watch the moment Wizkid turns back to greet Falz at the GTCO concert:

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng