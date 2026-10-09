Davido and Chioma's twins, a boy and girl known as JJ, celebrated their third birthday on Friday, October 9, 2026

Neither Davido nor Chioma posted on social media to mark the milestone, keeping their children away from the public eye

Fans through the Teamchivido fanpage shared a throwback video of Chioma dancing while pregnant with the twins

Davido and Chioma's twins, fondly referred to as JJ, turned three years old on Friday, October 9, 2026, and fans could not let the milestone pass without a celebration.

Neither the Afrobeats star nor his wife, Chioma Rowland, published any social media post to mark the occasion. The couple has remained consistent in shielding their children from public attention, refraining from sharing photos or videos of the twins' faces since their birth.

Afrobeats star Davido and Chioma's twins mark their third birthday. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

In the absence of any parental post, supporters took it upon themselves to honour the twins. The Teamchivido fanpage shared a heartwarming old video of Chioma dancing while she was still pregnant with the children, offering fans a sentimental glimpse into that period of their lives.

Twins born a year after Ifeanyi's death

The twins, one boy and one girl, were born on October 9, 2023, arriving roughly a year after the heartbreaking loss of the couple's three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, who died tragically in 2022. Their birth brought renewed joy to the family and their vast community of supporters.

By 2026, Davido and Chioma have continued to draw a firm line between their children's lives and the public space, a decision their fanbase has largely respected and supported.

Fans share throwback video of pregnant Chioma as twins clock 3. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The video fans shared to celebrate Davido and Chioma's twins is below:

Fans celebrate Davido's twins

The birthday wishes poured in from fans on Instagram, with many offering prayers for the children's safety and growth.

@teamchivido wrote:

"Happy 3rd birthday to our beautiful and handsome prince & princess JJ 🥹💃🏽💃🏽 , we love you and adore you both . May God continue to protect you both . AMEN💖💙"

@amand_abedding commented:

"Happy birthday Prince and princess JJ❤️❤️"

@njideevan said:

"Are we ever going to meet them🥰🎉 I pray for God's protection over them❤️❤️"

@nneomanwanyioma wrote:

"Chaiii a Wifey and much more😍😍😍😍happy birthday to the twins. GOD'S Blessings always 🙏"

@kems_stores reacted:

"Awwww happy birthday to them😍😍😍..God is Good chai💃💃💃"

@naomirosekikiv shared:

"Happy birthday Ibeji JJ🎉🎂 May God protect and guide as you grow 🙏😍❤️"

@thatnylah_12 added:

"Dear God we are so grateful for the gift of J💙 &J❤️ 🙏 Today on their third birthday we ask for nothing but protection over them dear Lord please keep them, protect them, guide them. They are our source of joy concerning them may we never have a reason to weep , only joy, happiness concerning them,Amen"

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng