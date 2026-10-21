Comedian Princewill paid a personal visit to Blessing CEO at Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos on October 20, 2026

Princewill dismissed a viral video showing Blessing CEO coughing, insisting the woman he met bore no resemblance to that footage

The comedian called on human rights groups and the Lagos State government to intervene in Blessing CEO's prolonged detention

Comedian Princewill has made a personal trip to the Kirikiri Medium Security Prison in Lagos to check on relationship influencer and entrepreneur Blessing CEO, sharing his firsthand account of her condition and calling for her release.

In a selfie-style video shared on Instagram on 20 October 2026, Princewill spoke from outside the facility after completing his visit, addressing the concerns that have been circulating online about the detained content creator.

Blessing CEO’s prison encounter with Princewill sparks curiosity as he reveals what she said. Credit: @officialblesssingceo, @princewillcfrn

Source: Instagram

Princewill addresses viral coughing video

One of the first things Princewill moved to clarify was a widely shared clip appearing to show Blessing CEO in distress.

According to him, that footage does not reflect her present state.

"That video you saw where she was coughing is not her current video. Blessing I saw is different from that Blessing. However, she's a strong woman. She's trying," he said.

Princewill went on to break down what Blessing CEO told him about the legal hold-up preventing her from walking free.

She reportedly faces three separate court cases, and her lawyers had been waiting for all presiding judges to grant bail before attempting to perfect any of the conditions.

When the sureties for her earliest bail were eventually rejected by the judge as unqualified, new ones were submitted, but she remains behind bars.

Comedian Calls for Human Rights Intervention

Princewill was particularly vocal about what he described as disproportionate treatment, pointing out that the ₦36 million at the centre of one allegation has already been fully refunded, a fact he said was confirmed in open court by the complainant themselves.

"Even for the case of the 36 million, she has refunded the full money to the person. During cross examination, the person confirmed that they have refunded her money. So why is the judge still not allowing her perfect her bail condition?" he said.

He also revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had advised Blessing CEO against publicising her case early on, which he argued robbed the public of a balanced account of events.

Comedian Princewill shares surprising details after meeting Blessing CEO in Kirikiri prison. Credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Princewill's appeal was directed broadly at human rights organisations, the Lagos State government, and anyone in a position to help.

"The kind of torture they are putting Blessing through is bigger than what the issue actually is," he said. "It is Blessing CEO today, it can be me and you tomorrow."

Watch Princewill's visit to Kirikiri and his full account of Blessing CEO's condition:

IVD ignores Blessing CEO amid court case

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian auto dealer IVD sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of himself dancing while urging fans not to forget God, despite his lover, Blessing CEO, remaining in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The video drew criticism from some fans who questioned his carefree display amid Blessing CEO’s ongoing legal troubles and the difficult circumstances reportedly surrounding her family.

Blessing CEO, a self-acclaimed relationship expert known for her outspoken views on love and relationships, has also been linked to reports claiming that she lost one of her sons amid her ongoing challenges. IVD’s post triggered mixed reactions, with some social media users questioning whether his actions showed sensitivity to his partner’s situation. In contrast, others argued that a social media post may not reflect what is happening in his private life.

Source: Legit.ng