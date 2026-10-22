Timaya and Teni attended Adewale Ayuba's Arise album listening party at The Garden in Ikoyi, Lagos, on October 21, 2026

Video footage of the two artists dancing and spraying money during Ayuba's Fuji performance went viral on X

A playful exchange between Timaya and Teni during the money-spraying moment got fans talking online

A video clip from Adewale Ayuba's album listening party has taken over timelines, and Afrobeats singers Timaya and Teni are at the centre of it all.

The footage, which began circulating on X on October 22, 2026, captured a lively scene from the "Ayuba in the Garden – Arise Edition" event held the previous evening at The Garden in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Nigerian singers Timaya and Teni leave fans amused with their antics at Adewale Ayuba's Arise album listening party in Lagos. Photo: timayatimaya/officialayuba/tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Ayuba and his band put on a high-energy Fuji set, turning the spotlight on the two contemporary artists in a classic serenade style typical of the genre.

Both Timaya and Teni responded in kind, dancing enthusiastically and contributing bundles of money as a show of appreciation.

What really caught viewers' attention, though, was a recurring bit between the two: each time Timaya moved to hand Ayuba a bundle of cash, he passed it to Teni first, who would then dance with it for a while before dropping it into the collection container.

The exchange, casual and comedic, had an unmistakably rehearsed feel that left fans wondering whether something more was going on between them.

Ayuba's Arise album

The evening was in celebration of Ayuba's five-track album, Arise, released in September 2026.

The project signals a fresh direction for the veteran Bonsue Fuji star, who moved away from the lengthy traditional recording formats he built his career on, opting instead for shorter, more accessible tracks following strong responses to recent singles.

The album features songs including "Ileke," "All Over the World," "Kututu," and "Yetunde."

Ayuba has spoken about Arise as the opening of a new chapter for him, one focused on broader reach and versatility without abandoning the message-driven spirit his music has always carried.

Watch Timaya and Teni's moment that got fans talking in the X video below:

Fans react to Timaya and Teni's energy

The clip quickly sparked reactions online, with many commenters fixating on the duo's playful chemistry rather than the music itself.

@rocksteady147 wrote:

"Timaya no well, and Teni Sick gan ... 😁"

@IyawoORT reacted:

"2 fra combination 🤣🤣🤣"

@Deensq asked:

"Are Teni and Timaya related?"

@bleax2man shared:

"Imagine as the gbedu dy burst timaya head"

@BigFeliks commented:

"When will Teni be ever be serious? She's just too playful 🤣"

@selensecr8s said:

"this video is very funny"

Fuji star Adewale Ayuba serenades Timaya and Teni during the Arise album listening party at The Garden in Ikoyi, Lagos. Photo: timayatimaya/officialayuba/tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Timaya’s bold outfit sparks reactions online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Timaya sparked reactions after sharing a photo of himself wearing a daring black outfit with thigh-high leather boots.

The singer paired the ensemble with a black bomber jacket, T-shirt, chain necklace and oversized sunglasses, while captioning the post, “Those who know God do not beg men.”

His fashion choice drew mixed reactions from fans and critics, with some questioning the revealing style and others joking about the outfit.

Source: Legit.ng