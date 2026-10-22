Nigerian singer Portable called out VeryDarkMan in a video, demanding accountability over Burna Boy's reported N250 million school donation

Portable questioned why VeryDarkMan painted portraits on a school wall, including one of himself, when the funds came from someone else

The singer accused VeryDarkMan of mismanaging the donated money, sparking heated reactions from fans online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, has publicly challenged social media activist VeryDarkMan to account for money allegedly donated by Afrobeats star Burna Boy for a school construction project.

In a video that has since gone viral, Portable directed pointed questions at VeryDarkMan, demanding to know how the reported N250 million contribution was used.

Portable challenges VeryDarkMan over school project, murals and Burna Boy’s reported donation. Credit: Portablebaeby, Verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The Zazuu singer specifically took issue with the drawings painted on the school walls, questioning why footballer Adebayo featured in the artwork instead of Burna Boy, whom he credited as the source of the funds.

Portable quizzes:

"Burna Boy give you money, wetin you use am do? NGO money, where the money dey?"

Portable Challenges VeryDarkMan on Paintings and Money

Beyond the question of the artwork, Portable also challenged VeryDarkMan for reportedly including a portrait of himself, arguing that it was inappropriate given that another person allegedly provided the funds for the project.

He went further, accusing VeryDarkMan of converting the donated money for personal use rather than delivering on the promise of a school building.

His words were blunt:

"Burna Boy give you N200 million plus, make you build school, you go build Ashewo house."

Portable calls on VeryDarkMan to explain Burna Boy's reported N250 million school donation. Credit: Portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Portable's Claims

The video stirred lively debate in the comments section, with a number of users siding with Portable on the substance of his questions. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@bryan769542 wrote:

"This portable too get sense! Walai' everything e talk here na FACTS 💯"

@chinasapeter777 commented:

"I support you on this one broo 😂😂"

@haroley3921 reacted:

"If @verydarkblackman jail you I promise you say Nigeria no go begg on ur behalf @portablebaeby"

@gomezworldentertainment shared:

"He said he drew Adebayo 😂😂😂😂"

@taokman wrote:

"Ashawo house got me rolling on the floor omoo werehhh 😂"

Watch Portable's rant on Instagram:

Verydarkman Flaunts School Project

Legit.ng reported on VDM’s arrival in Odiokwu ahead of the commissioning of Burna Boy’s ₦250 million school and clinic project, including the ₦50 million spent on a mural and graffiti.

The artwork has sparked mixed reactions online, while residents await the facilities’ opening. The commissioning will also feature a football match between teams representing Ahoada West and Ahoada East.

Source: Legit.ng