Actress Wumi Toriola has criticised her colleague Desola Afod over her comments about actors and actresses who address her by her first name

Wumi described Desola’s reference to theatre practitioners as disrespectful, insisting that she should mention specific people

Desola had warned actors and actresses against addressing her by her first name alone, saying she was 44 and would no longer tolerate being taken for granted

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has responded to her colleague Desola Afod following the latter’s warning to Yoruba movie stars who address her by her first name without acknowledging her status.

Desola shared a video on Sunday, October 11, expressing her displeasure with actors and actresses who, according to her, fail to show her the respect she deserves when greeting her.

The actress, who said she was 44 years old, warned that she would no longer tolerate the behaviour.

Wumi Toriola criticises her colleague Desola Afod over her comments about actors and actresses who address her by her first name. Photos: @wumitoriola/@desolafod/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, Wumi has taken issue with the way Desola addressed the matter, particularly her reference to people in the theatre industry.

Wumi Toriola calls out Desola Afod

In a video shared on her social media pages, Wumi described Desola’s generalisation of theatre practitioners as disrespectful and insulting.

The actress insisted that if Desola had problems with particular colleagues, she should identify them rather than make statements that could be interpreted as an attack on the entire industry.

Wumi said:

“You saying those theatre people, I find it disrespectful and insulting. If you have any issue with anybody, Desola Afod, kindly mention their names.”

She added that the Yoruba movie industry was the platform through which she earned her living and said she would not accept anyone disrespecting it.

“If others are calling us names, it should not be from you,” she stated.

Wumi brings up past disagreement

Wumi also recalled an earlier disagreement involving one of her colleagues, claiming that Desola had joined the dispute while she chose to remain silent.

She explained that she had avoided making certain comments at the time because she did not want to disrespect Desola’s former husband, actor Kunle Afod.

The actress maintained that Desola should directly address anyone she believes has disrespected her rather than make sweeping statements about actors in the industry.

Meanwhile, Desola’s original complaint centred on respect and how younger colleagues address her, insisting that she would no longer accept being called by her first name alone.

Watch the X video of Wumi Toriola's call-out here:

Reactions trail Wumi Toriola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@kanyin4eva stated:

"Gehgeh Desola don finally woh Celtel, gash . Wumi sef don final set it all out. Mk she know her place, na ds awon oni tiata made you d person you are, C’s without the man we all know and respect his name who would av known you."

@Oluwaseun_255 shared:

"You sha wan put mouth. Na only you be Oni theater alara gbigbona. When she sef no get sense. Fighting for age like it’s money"

Wumi Toriola describes Desola’s reference to theatre practitioners as disrespectful. Photo: @wumitoriola/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone, explaining that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng