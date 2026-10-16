Nkechi Blessing broke her silence on the leaked voice note involving Toyin Abraham, saying she could no longer stay quiet

The actress called out fans who pit female celebrities against each other, warning that such behaviour has real consequences

Nkechi also directed sharp words at the person who recorded and leaked Toyin Abraham's private call

Nkechi Blessing has waded into the controversy surrounding a leaked voice note involving Toyin Abraham, delivering a passionate response that has set social media buzzing.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, 16 October 2026, Nkechi Blessing made clear she had initially planned to stay out of the drama.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing defends Toyin Abraham over leaked voice note. Photo credit@nkechiblessing/@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

However, she said her close relationship with the people involved both within and outside the entertainment industry made silence impossible.

Nkechi Blessing tackles fan rivalry culture

The actress addressed three distinct issues in her lengthy clip. First, she turned her attention to those she described as "anti-Toyin" voices, warning them bluntly that she would not tolerate attacks on people she cares about.

Nkechi Blessing sends memo to fans over Toyin Abraham's leaked voice note. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

At the same time, she acknowledged that Toyin Abraham herself needs to draw clearer lines with her fanbase.

"I think it's high time you start setting boundaries between how you relate with your fans," Nkechi said, adding that she had spoken to Toyin about this directly.

Her second point targeted the broader toxic fan rivalry that pits Nollywood actresses against one another.

She questioned why supporters feel they must choose sides, asking what stops anyone from appreciating Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, Foluke Daramola, Mercy Aigbe and Nkechi herself all at once.

The actress recalled an incident where a fan slid into her DMs claiming one of her posts was a dig at another actress, arguing that the same fan likely carried the same mischief in the opposite direction.

"For how long? You guys need to stop. These are women who are hardworking, putting everything to make you guys entertained," she said.

Nkechi warns whoever leaked Toyin's voice note

Her third and sharpest point was aimed directly at whoever recorded and shared Toyin Abraham's private conversation. Nkechi said that hearing the voice note made it clear the person had been given access and trust, only to betray it.

"What kind of explanation are you going to give to Auntie Toyin that made you record that call?" she asked pointedly, adding that anyone who ever does something similar to her will face serious consequences".

The movie star rounded off by urging fans to redirect their energy towards supporting Nigerian cinema, listing upcoming December releases including *The Secret Lives of Babategi's Wives* on 4 December, *Before Nobody Fights Alone* on 11 December and *Bestie* on 16 December.

Watch Nkechi Blessing's full video here, where she spoke about her colleagues:

Fans largely agreed with her take. Here is what they said:

[@rita4delta_](https://www.instagram.com/rita4delta_/): "Gbam...why can't fans love people without creating enmity"

@princessporsh1:

"Facts "

@salawuiyanuoluwa:

"Well said NBS."[@glitz_farms](https://www.instagram.com/glitz_farms/): "Exactly turning two hardworking women against each other, say na fan love mtsheeeew fan love my I'm done."

@only_one_nyero:

"You said it all, Life is very short, we are not even certain of the next minute.. Please let's choose peace and love over unnecessary competition and stress."

@hobaby_beauty_affair:

"God bless you"

@mzpopo_reloaded

"Abi ooo, I love everyone but I carry your matter ontop my head oooo"

Nkechi Blessing speaks about level of hate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing made a video to respond to those who allegedly disliked her.

The movie star had done an advert for a client, and people reported the client's page because they don't like the actress. She was in tears while reacting to what was done to her client, as she lamented the level of hate towards her.

Source: Legit.ng