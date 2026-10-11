Afrobeats star Davido has confirmed his arrival on streaming platform Kick after announcing plans to join the service

Kick welcomed the singer in a post on X on Saturday, October 10, following his earlier announcement about joining the platform

Davido responded with the words “Check cleared! Let’s play!”, hinting at his readiness to begin a new streaming experience

Afrobeats superstar Davido has taken another step towards connecting with his fans in a different way after streaming platform Kick officially welcomed him to its service.

The singer, whose real name is David Adeleke, had announced on Thursday, October 9, that he would be joining the platform soon.

Two days later, Kick confirmed the development with a brief message on X, formerly Twitter.

Davido confirms his arrival on streaming platform Kick after announcing plans to join the service. Photo: @davido/X.

Source: Instagram

“welcome to kick @davido,” the platform wrote.

Davido did not waste time responding to the welcome message, as he appeared eager to get started.

The award-winning musician replied:

“Check cleared ! Let’s play !”

Read Davido's X post here:

Reactions trail Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@IdrisO67348 stated:

"Why? Online you look older than real life...... You are a matured man. You guide. You handsome. You are respected. Your 30BG fans keep dragging race with BIGWIZ and FC. We no send you. I am an FC but you started well and we supported U. We left you when you declare yourself 001."

@Alhaji_Balogun0 commented

"I don't know why y'all modafuckers Fatherless children FC dey cry why OBO wan do streamer on kick, Una Messiah to una midget fave (Dreezy) is also a streamer on kick but una no drag him e reach Davido turn una begin to display una rabies,bunch of imbeciles"

@drkslyexcel shared:

"Now a streamer? Better long term career decision if u ask me as recent album release has been below par"

Davido hints at his readiness to begin a new streaming experience. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido reacts to Femi Kuti's claims about begging

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido reacted to veteran musician Femi Kuti’s claim that he used to queue at the gate of the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, hoping to gain entry to Felabration before becoming famous.

Femi Kuti made the disclosure while speaking about the 2026 edition of Felabration, the annual music festival celebrating the legacy of his father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng