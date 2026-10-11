Davido has reacted to Femi Kuti’s claim that he used to queue at the New Afrika Shrine gate, asking to be allowed into Felabration before becoming famous

Femi Kuti made the disclosure while discussing the 2026 edition of Felabration, scheduled to hold from October 12 to 18

Reacting to the veteran musician’s account, Davido wrote “Factos” on his Instagram story, appearing to confirm the claim

Afrobeats star Davido has reacted to veteran musician Femi Kuti’s claim that he used to queue at the gate of the New Afrika Shrine in Lagos, hoping to gain entry to Felabration before becoming famous.

Femi Kuti made the disclosure while speaking about the 2026 edition of Felabration, the annual music festival celebrating the legacy of his father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Davido reacts to Femi Kuti’s claim that he used to queue at the New Afrika Shrine gate. Photos: @davido/@femikuti.

Source: Instagram

The festival is scheduled to hold from October 12 to October 18, 2026.

Speaking about the growth of the event and the calibre of people who now attend, the veteran musician recalled how Davido struggled to gain access to the venue before rising to stardom.

The musician said:

“Davido used to queue at the gate of the New African Shrine (for Felabration) and shout at the gate, ‘Can I come, can I come in?’”

Davido confirms Femi Kuti's claim

Reacting to the veteran musician’s account, the Afrobeats star appeared to confirm the claim in a post on his Instagram story.

The Unavailable crooner shared Femi’s statement and responded with the word “Factos”, suggesting that the account of his experience at the New Afrika Shrine was accurate.

Watch the X video of Femi Kuti talking about Davido here:

Reactions trail Femi Kuti's claims

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users

@iamChrizJoe stated:

"If una no mention Davido name una no go trend"

@Ov_Philip wrote:

"You mean my own Davido"

Davido confirms Femi Kuti's claim in a post on his Instagram story. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng