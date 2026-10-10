Media personality Nedu Wazobia called out the Nigerian government over the country's worsening economic situation in a video post

Nedu questioned whether ₦100,000 or ₦200,000 monthly was enough for an average Nigerian to meet basic needs amid rising costs

The broadcaster claimed that less than 2% of Nigerians earn up to ₦200,000 monthly, sparking strong reactions online

Media personality Nedu Wazobia has taken aim at the Nigerian government over the country's deteriorating economic conditions, raising pointed questions about what it actually costs to survive in Nigeria today.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on October 10, 2026, the broadcaster challenged his followers to consider whether a monthly income of ₦100,000 or ₦200,000 is enough to comfortably cover basic needs, particularly as transportation fares and the prices of goods and services continue to climb.

Nigerian media personality Nedu Wazobia speaks on rising prices, monthly salaries and the cost of living in Nigeria. Photo: nedu_official/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Nedu Wazobia expressed deep concern about the widening gap between earnings and expenditure for the average Nigerian worker.

He stressed that the cost of living keeps rising while wages remain stagnant for most people.

Nedu Wazobia says less than 2% of Nigerians earn ₦200,000

Perhaps the most striking claim Nedu Wazobia made was that fewer than two per cent of Nigerians take home ₦200,000 or more each month.

For him, this figure underscores just how severe the financial strain is across the country, with the majority of workers earning far below what would be needed to meet even modest living expenses.

The post quickly drew strong responses from Nigerians who shared their own experiences with the economic pressure.

Watch Nedu Wazobia lament Nigeria's cost of living in the Instagram video below:

Nigerians react to Nedu Wazobia's video

@lifeofmotunrayo12 shared:

"My salary is 50k, I spend 22,400 on transportation, I don't even know how to express myself again, Nigeria is drowning 💔"

@adaoraukoh wrote:

"If only Nigerians Know that the only voice we have is VOTE. This message is deep. He who ears let dem hear. We can do this in one Voice as a people"

@jide.diamond2 commented:

"To live comfortably in Nigeria of today you need to earn 3 million above any other thing lower your are just surviving especially if you are a family man 😢"

@omo_cana said:

"200K is what I send for my daughter's monthly feeding. Just feeding alone ooo"

@youngest_coach stated:

"Nigerians enabled this torture from the beginning. How can someone met fuel at 160 and took it all the way to 1400 and everyone kept quiet. I was in a city in France earlier this year public transport was about 1.40€ they increased it to 1:60€ people came out in numbers for 3 days everywhere was shut down until the price went back to 1:40. Nigerians only complain online no action"

Nedu Wazobia challenges the federal government over economic hardship as Nigerians struggle with rising transportation costs and prices of goods and services. Photo: nedu_official/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng