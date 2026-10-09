Wicknell Chivayo's bodyguard travelled from South Africa to attend the Zimbabwean billionaire's burial and recorded a tribute video

The bodyguard was spotted interacting with Chivayo's children at the burial, revealing a bond that went far beyond his professional duties

In the video, the bodyguard described Chivayo as 'a loss to the entire world' and shared what the tycoon meant to him personally

Wicknell Chivayo's bodyguard has come forward with an emotional tribute to the late Zimbabwean billionaire following his burial, describing the tycoon in deeply personal terms that have resonated widely with viewers online.

The bodyguard, who made the journey from South Africa specifically to attend the burial, recorded a heartfelt video that has since been circulating widely.

Wicknell Chivayo’s bodyguard shares personal experience of working with him. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The footage, carrying a "Know Zimbabwe" branded overlay, was posted on 8 October 2026 and shows him speaking directly to camera with visible grief.

Chivayo's bodyguard recalls the man behind the wealth

Before recording the tribute, the bodyguard was reportedly seen spending time with Chivayo's children at the burial.

That moment spoke volumes about how deeply he was woven into the fabric of the family's life, rather than simply filling a professional role.

In the video, he painted a picture of Chivayo that went far beyond his public image as a prominent businessman.

He described his late boss as "an incredible man, a loving man, a godly man, a man who loved these kids, a man who loved the community, and a man who believed that giving is better than receiving."

He continued by calling Chivayo "a holy man, a man that will never be replaced ever in our history," a sentiment that many viewers found particularly striking given the controversies that had surrounded Chivayo in life.

A personal goodbye to Sir Wicknell

Perhaps the line that drew the most attention was his declaration that "Sir Wicknell is a loss to the entire world. And that is a man that I know God took for himself as his right-hand man."

The bodyguard concluded his tribute with a direct and personal farewell to his former boss: "You will live in my heart for eternity. I love you, God bless."

The video has since attracted significant attention across social media platforms, with many commenters moved by the sincerity and depth of feeling expressed by someone whose relationship with Chivayo was, at its core, built on duty.

Wicknell Chivayo’s bodyguard recounts his experience after attending the burial. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng