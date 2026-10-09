Images from Wicknell Chivayo's burial at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park captured a tender moment involving his young daughter, Atarah

The little girl leaned out of a car window to embrace one of the family's bodyguards, who held her gently during the final rites

Photographs of the bodyguard kneeling beside Atarah beneath the mourners' tent moved many social media users who praised his warmth

A quiet, unscripted moment at a burial ceremony in Harare has resonated deeply with people across social media, long after the crowds dispersed.

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife Lucy "Lulu" Muteke were buried on October 8 at Sahwira Glen Forest Memorial Park, a hilltop cemetery where mourners gathered to pay their final respects.

Wicknell Chivayo’s funeral captures touching bond between bodyguard and billionaire’s daughter. Credit: Star FM

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Amid the solemnity of the occasion, it was a small, wordless exchange between a grieving child and a loyal bodyguard that drew the most attention.

Atarah and the bodyguard's gentle exchange

Photographs taken during the burial service showed Chivayo's young daughter Atarah seated inside a parked vehicle at the cemetery.

Rather than remaining alone in her sorrow, she leaned out of the car window towards one of the family's bodyguards who stood close by.

The heavyset guard did not maintain his professional distance. He gave Atarah his complete attention, letting the child simply feel what she needed to feel in that painful moment.

When she reached out to hold him, he wrapped his arms around her with evident warmth, offering comfort as her father was being laid to rest just nearby.

Wicknell Chivayo’s burial: Bodyguard’s kind gesture towards little girl moves mourners. Credit: Star FM

Source: Instagram

A bond built long before that day

Further images captured the same bodyguard kneeling beside Atarah under the tent where mourners had gathered for the burial service.

The ease and familiarity between the two spoke to a relationship that clearly extended well beyond professional duty, one shaped by years of proximity to the family.

Social media users who encountered the photographs were visibly moved, with many praising the bodyguard for setting aside his formal role to offer the child genuine human comfort at one of the most difficult moments of her young life.

See the viral Instagram post below:

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng