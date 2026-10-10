Joachim “G6” Chivayo has left mourners talking after crediting his late brother Wicknell Chivayo’s second wife, Lulu Muteke, for his financial success

G6 claimed his brother’s fortunes began to improve after Lulu joined the family, saying business deals were approved wherever the late tycoon went

His tribute has drawn attention to Wicknell’s first wife, Sonja Madzikanda, with some questioning whether her role in his earlier years has been overlooked.

The burial ceremony of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his second wife, Lulu Muteke, has taken an unexpected turn after his younger brother made a striking claim about the source of the late tycoon’s wealth.

Joachim “G6” Chivayo spoke about Lulu’s impact on his brother’s life during their joint burial ceremony on October 8, attributing the businessman’s growing fortunes to her arrival in the family.

Wicknell Chivayo’s brother credits his late brother Wicknell Chivayo’s second wife, Lulu Muteke, for his financial success. Photo: @zimlive/IG.

Source: Instagram

His comments have since fuelled a debate about the role partners play in the success of wealthy individuals and whether one person should receive credit for another’s achievements.

What Chivayo’s brother said about Lulu

Speaking at the ceremony, G6 recalled how his brother’s financial fortunes appeared to change after Lulu became part of their family.

“They say he who finds a wife finds a good thing. When Lucy came into my brother’s life, that's when the money began to flow,” he said.

The mourning sibling further claimed that his brother’s business deals received approval wherever he went, suggesting that Lulu’s presence coincided with a remarkable period of prosperity.

G6 also praised his sister-in-law for her humility, recalling how she would visit his home and ask how she could make her husband happy.

According to him, Wicknell’s life had been on an upward trajectory during the two years Lulu was part of the family.

Watch the Facebook video of Chikwayo's brother speaking here:

Social media users react to Chikwayo's brother's tribute

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

Tinotenda Munyukwi wrote:

"He 'discredited' Sonja and credited Lulu, use local languages, that can help." Frank Kinyoka offered a more measured take: "G6 should speak with facts, not speculation. Claiming Wicknell only made money after marrying Lulu is an unsupported assertion. If Sonja has legal claims concerning the children or her rights, those issues belong in court, where evidence not commentary, decides them."

Tanaka pushed back against the critics:

"If big success came after, is it a problem? Was WMC dishing out Rolls-Royces during Sonja, did the jet and helicopters come during Sonja? Y'all having a fit over facts."

Wicknell Chivayo’s brother claims his brother’s fortunes began to improve after Lulu joined the family. Photo: @zimlive.

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng