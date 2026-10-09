Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo had been personally funding a high school and a sporting stadium in his hometown of Chivhu before his death

Details of the unfinished projects surfaced on X on October 7, 2026, revealing a side of Chivayo that went beyond his well-known social media giveaways

Chivayo's brother, G6 Chivhayo, has stepped forward with a pledge that has left many wondering what becomes of the billionaire's broader legacy

The death of Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo has unveiled a quieter, more enduring dimension of his generosity, one that went far beyond the flashy giveaways that made him a household name on social media.

New details that emerged on 7 October 2026, shared on X, revealed that Chivayo, popularly known as Sir Wicknell, had been personally funding the construction of a high school and a sporting stadium in Chivhu, the town where he was born and raised.

Chivayo’s brother highlights projects left behind in the wake of fatal helicopter crash. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Chivayo's vision for Chivhu

The two infrastructure projects reflected a long-term ambition to bring lasting, structural change to a community that was central to his identity.

Unlike the instant-gratification style of his public giveaways, a school and a stadium represented the kind of investment that would serve generations.

Both projects were still under construction at the time of his death, leaving their completion in doubt.

Chivayo's connection to Chivhu was a defining thread throughout his life, even as his business interests expanded and his profile grew considerably.

The choice to direct personal funds into those specific projects spoke to something deeply rooted in where he came from.

G6 Chivhayo steps in

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, grief was visible at Chivayo's home, where his ex-wife was visibly emotional during the night vigil as mourners gathered to pay their respects in deeply moving scenes.

Chivayo’s brother reveals what remains unfinished following fatal helicopter crash. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Amid the outpouring of sorrow, a commitment emerged from within the family itself. Chivayo's brother, known as G6 Chivhayo, has pledged to see both the high school and the stadium through to completion as a tribute to his late brother.

The pledge carries weight beyond a simple family gesture.

It signals that the Chivayo family intends to honour the philanthropic promises Sir Wicknell made to Chivhu, ensuring that the town he grew up in receives the infrastructure he envisioned for it, even in his absence.

Watch the viral video below:

Wicknell Chivayo’s ex-wife Sonja speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wicknell Chivayo's ex-wife Sonja Madzikanda had a friend deliver a powerful speech on her behalf at the billionaire's funeral.

Sonja's address, spoken in Shona, centred on their shared children and the importance of love and healing.

The moment quickly drew widespread admiration for Sonja's dignity and composure in an extraordinarily painful situation.

Source: Legit.ng