Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest returned from his debut trip to China with a surprising new outlook on wealth and spending

The socialite revealed he had just taken delivery of a new Rolls-Royce but declared it would be his last major luxury vehicle purchase

Cubana Chief Priest announced plans to channel future funds into setting up a production company in Owerri

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has announced a dramatic shift in his spending habits after completing his first-ever trip to China, declaring that luxury cars and designer watches are no longer a priority.

The flamboyant entertainer shared his thoughts in a video posted online, describing the experience as deeply transformative.

Cubana Chief Priest teases exciting plans following first visit to China. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to him, witnessing China up close forced him to completely rethink his approach to money and success.

"My trip to China has changed my view about everything. I came here, and I'm humbled," he said.

Cubana Chiefpriest Shifts Focus to Production

Despite having just received a new Rolls-Royce, Cubana Chiefpriest said the vehicle would mark the end of his lavish spending on automobiles.

Going forward, he intends to pour his resources into building businesses that create jobs for Nigerians rather than acquiring status symbols.

He made clear that the pivot is not just personal but rooted in a desire to contribute meaningfully to the economy.

He pointed out that the cost of a Ferrari, for example, is enough capital to launch a production facility.

"After receiving my new Rolls-Royce, I won't buy any more cars or watches. It's going to be production on production. The money I would use to buy my Ferrari, I will use to set up a production company in Owerri and employ not less than 1000 people," he stated.

Plans for Owerri

Cubana Chiefpriest specifically named Owerri, in Imo State, as the location for his planned production company.

Cubana Chief Priest unveils new plans following first trip to China. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The goal, he said, is to create at least 1,000 jobs for residents of the city through the venture.

The announcement marks a notable turn for a figure long associated with conspicuous displays of wealth, bottle services, and high-end gifting.

His China visit appears to have left a lasting impression, prompting what he describes as a new personal philosophy centred on investment and industry over indulgence.

See Cubana's viral Instagram post:

Chiefpriest denied entry at Davido's concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a concert video from the Afro Plus Festival in Maryland set social media alight after it appeared to show Cubana Chiefpriest getting turned away at the backstage entrance while escorting Davido's wife, Chioma.

The festival took place at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, USA, on 4 September 2026, and what was meant to be a routine moment quickly became the talk of the internet.

In the footage, Chiefpriest was seen walking hand-in-hand with Chioma towards the backstage area. When the pair reached the restricted entry point, security allowed Chioma through but stopped Chiefpriest from going any further.

Source: Legit.ng