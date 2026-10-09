Nigerian streamer Peller has lashed out at critics asking him to conduct a DNA test on his unborn child with his wife, Jarvis

The TikTok star recalled how people doubted that Jarvis would marry him before the couple announced their pregnancy

Peller also spoke against termination of pregnancy, urging expectant parents to give their unborn children a chance at life

Nigerian TikTok star Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, better known as Peller, has angrily addressed critics questioning the paternity of his unborn child with his wife, Jarvis.

The streamer, who recently announced they were expecting their first child, didn't hold back when people asked him to take a DNA test.

Peller lashes out at critics asking him to conduct a DNA test on his unborn child with his wife, Jarvis. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller also shared his views on termination of pregnancy, insisting that pregnancy should be treated as a blessing and urging expectant parents not to terminate their pregnancies.

Peller tackles critics over DNA test

During a TikTok livestream, Peller expressed frustration with those questioning his relationship with Jarvis and demanding a DNA test.

Recalling that some people had previously doubted the content creator would marry Jarvis, he said they kept finding reasons to criticise their relationship even after the couple tied the knot.

The streamer maintained that those who once mocked his chances of marrying Jarvis had now shifted their attention to the paternity of their unborn child.

He warned the critics to stop interfering in his marriage and strongly rejected their calls for a DNA test.

"Me, I will arrest you all," Peller said, before using harsh words to dismiss the DNA test demands.

Peller speaks against pregnancy termination

Beyond defending his family, the TikTok star also used his livestream to express his stance on termination of pregnancy.

Peller urged people facing pregnancy decisions to think carefully, describing pregnancy as a good thing and encouraging expectant parents to keep their babies.

"Pregnancy is a good thing. Don't ever remove a baby. Please keep it. Stop doing it," he said.

Watch X videos of Peller speaking about his unborn child here:

Reactions trail Peller's videos

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@bjet44 stated:

"I like the way he always talk about Jarvis a lot. He really understand who is Jarvis and what She worth. Nigerians and Negative mindset na 5&6."

@VICKYMMG1 shared:

"Dem no dey advise who dey in love."

Peller recalls how people doubted that Jarvis would marry him before the couple announced their pregnancy. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

Source: Legit.ng