Reality TV star Tacha Akide has spoken about her dating life and admitted that there is currently someone she likes

The outspoken media personality explained why she prefers to keep her relationship private despite being in the public eye

Tacha also shared a rather specific list of qualities she wants in a man, including being hardworking, God-fearing, and financially stable

Nigerian reality TV star Tacha Akide has given fans something to think about after opening up about her relationship status and the type of man she wants beside her.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate discussed her love life during a conversation with media personality Morayo, who asked how she manages relationships with her busy entertainment career.

Tacha Akide speaks about her dating life and admits that there is currently someone she likes. Photo: @tacha/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tacha made it clear that being busy has not stopped her from making room for love.

The reality star admitted that there is someone she likes but was careful not to share too many details about the relationship.

According to Tacha, she would rather keep things private because relationships can change, particularly when they involve people constantly in the public eye.

She noted that she could announce a breakup today and potentially reconcile with the same person later.

“For now I’m in a relationship,” she said.

Tacha also described relationships as important for people working in entertainment, noting that “it’s always lonely at the top.”

Tacha wants a quiet, hardworking man

The reality star did not stop at discussing her current relationship as she went on to describe her ideal partner.

Tacha said she likes quiet men who can be outspoken and talkative around her but maintain a reserved personality outside.

She wants a hardworking man who loves God as much as she does.

Then came one of her more playful requirements.

The reality star said she does not want a “beautiful man” because she wants to be the fine one in the relationship.

She also admitted that financial stability matters to her, saying she wants a man with money so she would not have to “manage” his emotional roller coaster.

Her candid description has once again given fans plenty to discuss about the reality star’s approach to love and relationships.

Watch the X video of Tacha speaking about her relationship status here:

Reactions trail Tacha's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Kingperezy stated:

"You like a quiet guy in public but outspoken indoors. You want him to maintain steeze because of people. E go tay ok"

@Drabrah1 noted:

"She like very quiet guy She dey find sugar boy"

@Jacobylok shared:

"This is not recent right?"

Tacha explains why she prefers to keep her relationship private despite being in the public eye. Photo: @tacha/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tacha defends Faith's disqualification from BBNaija

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha recently reacted to the disqualification of Faith Adewale from the 2025 Big Brother Naija.

Joining her colleagues to condemn his action, Tacha, who owns a football club, stated that Faith’s disqualification was well-deserved.

According to her, while some people believe Faith shouldn’t have been sent home, she believes it was the best decision.

Source: Legit.ng