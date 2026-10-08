Nigerian MC Miti has spoken about the surprising attention he received from women after flaunting his new house online

The married entertainer went on his knees as he pleaded with women to stop sending him suggestive messages

MC Miti warned that he could expose the names of women who continue to approach him despite knowing he is married

Nigerian MC Miti has shared a humorous but serious message to women who have been flooding his social media inbox with messages after he showed off his new house.

The entertainer said his direct messages on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok suddenly became busy, with some women making bold offers to him.

In a video shared online, MC Miti went on his knees as he appealed to the women to back off, insisting that he is happily married.

MC Miti speaks about the surprising attention he received from women after flaunting his new house online. Photos; @mcmiti_/IG.

Source: Instagram

The MC emphasised that his marriage is working and that he is intentionally committed to his wife.

He said: “My DM is full, my DM is on fire, both on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.”

He added:

“I am married, I am happily married, I am intentionally married... and my marriage is really working. We're in a happy home.”

But the messages he received appeared to have left him wondering what exactly had changed after his house post.

MC Miti shares DM women sent him

MC Miti showed some of the messages without initially disclosing the identities of the women involved.

One woman complimented both his appearance and his new property, writing: “Fine man, fine home.”

Another appeared to take a more personal approach, telling him that he looked stressed and offering to give him a “sauna bath.”

The entertainer said he had deliberately hidden the women's names but warned that he would not continue doing so if the messages persisted.

He threatened to publish the name of any woman who sends him another inappropriate message.

The entertainer also wondered how some Nigerian celebrities manage to protect their marriages when they receive attention from admirers.

He questioned what would happen if people were already approaching him in large numbers simply because he showed off what he described as a “small house.”

MC Miti ended his message with a prayer that his marriage would remain strong and that the women sending him messages would not succeed in coming between him and his wife.

Watch the Instagram video of MC Miti here:

Reactions trail MC Miti's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@seeabuja stated:

"The marriage must work o! Amen! We join hands with una o. More wins and growth go join too"

@sarkindariya noted:

"I don see my guy serious relationship for that screenshot… d relationship don spoil be that"

@duke_of_anambra wrote:

"Not just Abuja girls it’s a general thing with most women of these generation, them no day use eye see successful young men o, they’ll rush you especially when you’re married newly lol, dangerous times…it takes a lot of discipline to overcome them actually, stay focused bro and kudos for clearing the air publicly too…them no get shame at all."

MC Miti warns that he could expose the names of women who continue to approach him despite knowing he is married. Photo: @mcmiti_/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM exposes popular comedian

Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan alleged that a well-known Nigerian comedian approached him to help launder a whopping ₦700 million through a non-governmental organisation.

This was after a Nigerian man based in Germany accused the critic of mismanaging his NGO funds.

In a video posted online, the critic claimed the comedian told him about the shady proposal.

Source: Legit.ng