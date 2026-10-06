Social media critic VeryDarkMan shared video evidence he claims confirms the death of Blessing CEO's son, Brian

VeryDarkMan also shared what he found out, which he said explains several of her past public behaviours

Despite a history of conflict with Blessing CEO, VeryDarkMan said he believed she deserves a second chance but urged the public not to send her money

Social media critic Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan or VDM, has declared his intention to stand by embattled relationship commentator Blessing CEO, citing discoveries that he says changed his perspective on her situation entirely.

In a confessional video posted on Tuesday, November 6, VeryDarkMan spoke directly to his followers about the death of Blessing CEO's son, Brian. He shared footage he described as video evidence, though he acknowledged he could not fully verify its authenticity. He said a trusted source sent him the clip privately and begged him not to share it, but he screen-recorded it on a separate device and posted it because he felt the public deserved to see it.

VDM shares willingness to help Blessing CEO after son's death. Credit: verydarkblackman/blessingceo

Source: Instagram

Beyond confirming the child's death, VeryDarkMan went on to share what he described as findings from his own investigation. He made bold claims about Blessing and her partner's lifestyle.

He further alleged that Blessing CEO sold off properties and cars to fund their habit, and that when the money ran dry, she fabricated a cancer diagnosis to solicit funds from the public. He claimed her denial of having cancer at the time was consistent with what he had suspected.

VeryDarkMan urges public not to send Blessing money

Despite calling for empathy, VeryDarkMan was firm on one point: nobody should send Blessing CEO financial support. Instead, he said the only meaningful form of help would be getting her into rehabilitation for at least six months.

He added that he had been in contact with others working to secure her release from custody and pledged to continue those efforts.

VDM makes waves on social media with support for Blessing CEO. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan acknowledged the irony of him, of all people, speaking in Blessing CEO's defence, given their well-documented public clashes. However, he maintained that he does not let personal sentiment override what he believes to be the truth.

Watch VeryDarkMan's full video on Instagram as he addresses reports of Blessing CEO's son's death:

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng