Singer Buju BNXN has compared himself with his colleague Mayorkun as he engaged in banter with a fan on X

The fan rated Mayorkun over him in terms of selling out shows and he noted the year the artiste achieved this feat

Buju insulted the fan and stated that whatever Mayorkun had was already in the past and this got mixed reactions online

Singer Daniel Benson, aka Buju BNXN, has tackled his colleague Mayowa Emmanuel, aka Mayorkun, after they were compared by a fan Dotman on X.

According to Dotman, Mayorkun sold out more shows singlehandedly than Buju ever did in his entire career.

Buju wasn't comfortable with this claim and he said whatever Mayorkun had achieved was already in the past and it was old glory.

He added that we are in 2024 and the basis for comparing him and his colleague should be this year's achievements. The singer also used an insulting Yoruba word to describe Dotman.

Several fans online were not comfortable with how Buju handled the issue. They also felt he was being disrespectful to Mayorkun who has made a name for himself in the industry.

Reactions to Buju's statement

Check out what netizens are saying about Buju's statement on Mayorkun below:

@bedgepictures:

"False. In creativity, I get am before counts."

@jeremiahtemitayo:

"Mayor is bigger than Buju come anytime, any day."

@websiteguy.mike:

"BNXN's arrogance and pride are starting to get old. It's disappointing to see someone with such talent constantly bringing others down to boost their ego."

@ayomi___x:

“I get am before no be property” no be for music career though. Because you self go soon make that same statement. Everything na time."

@d_bestivy:

"Someone’s your dawg, and you ridicule him in public like this? Nah! Nobody does that kid!"

Buju BNXN fights Ruger

Legit.ng earlier reported that Buju BNXN had been trending across social media as he and his favourite arch-rival Ruger brutally dragged each other again online.

Ruger had called out his colleague Buju throwing at him to share five songs that have topped the Nigerian top 100 music chart, like his new single Asiwaju was doing.

These shades seemed too hot for BNXN to handle as he came back raging while alleging that Ruger and his label boss D'Prince use streaming farms to boost their numbers.

