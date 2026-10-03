Scammers are using fake iPhone 18 Pro discounts and pre-orders to steal shoppers’ money, personal details and bank card information

Kaspersky warns that polished websites, flexible payments and refund promises can disguise fraudulent stores

Buy through trusted retailers, verify web addresses and protect payment details before chasing an online bargain

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Scammers are exploiting excitement around the iPhone 18 Pro to lure shoppers into fake online stores, where attractive discounts and flexible payment promises conceal attempts to steal money and sensitive information.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky said its experts discovered fraudulent websites advertising the devices in several languages, including English, Arabic and Portuguese.

How scammers target iPhone 18 Pro buyers with fake orders to steal their bank details. Credit: Apple

Source: Getty Images

The schemes target consumers eager to secure Apple’s latest smartphones, using convincing storefronts to make fraudulent offers appear legitimate, according to kaspersky.co.za

For buyers, the danger extends beyond paying for a phone that never arrives. Information submitted during the supposed purchase could also expose them to further fraud.

Fake discounts lure eager buyers

One website identified by Kaspersky advertised an iPhone Pro at a 25% discount, displaying product specifications to strengthen the impression of a genuine online shop.

The platform offered several payment options and encouraged customers to pay with Bitcoin.

According to the company, the polished interface was designed to lower shoppers’ defences, persuade them to submit personal information and convince them to transfer funds.

The promised bargain, however, could leave buyers with financial losses instead of a new device.

Kaspersky warned that a credible appearance should not be mistaken for proof that an unfamiliar retailer is trustworthy.

Pre-order promises hide another trap

A second fraudulent website offered iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders in several colours, including an option Apple had not officially announced.

To make the offer more appealing, the supposed seller told customers they could pay part of the price upfront and settle the balance later.

It also promised a full refund if buyers cancelled their orders, creating a false sense of reassurance.

During the process, shoppers were asked to provide their full names, phone numbers, email addresses, cities of residence and WhatsApp contact details.

The website then requested bank card information, bringing personal and financial data together in the hands of criminals.

Kaspersky said the collected details could support social engineering schemes, in which fraudsters manipulate victims into revealing additional information or taking actions that compromise their accounts.

Launch excitement fuels fraud

Olga Altukhova, Kaspersky’s senior web content analyst, said fraudulent offers regularly emerge around major device launches.

“Consumer excitement can give cybercriminals an additional advantage and improve their chances of profiting,” she said.

She urged shoppers to buy only through official or trusted retailers and treat unusually generous offers with caution.

Product selections that differ from manufacturers’ announcements, including unexpected colour options, should also raise suspicion.

How shoppers can protect themselves

Kaspersky advised consumers to verify websites before entering personal or payment information, checking web addresses and the spelling of business names carefully.

It also recommended using dedicated virtual cards or payment services to reduce exposure of primary banking details when shopping online.

Security software that identifies phishing links can provide another layer of protection.

Scammers target iPhone 18 Pro buyers with fake pre-order offers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Enabling multi-factor authentication and monitoring accounts for unauthorised transactions are additional precautions.

For Nigerian shoppers considering an online iPhone purchase, the warning is straightforward: verify the seller before chasing the discount. A professional-looking website, instalment offer or refund promise is no guarantee that a deal is genuine.

iPhone 18 Pro vs 6 Android phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro has landed with major upgrades in performance, photography, artificial intelligence and battery life, setting up another fierce battle with Android’s biggest flagships.

The iPhone 18 Pro runs on Apple’s new A20 Pro processor, featuring a six-core CPU, seven-core GPU and Dual 16-core Neural Engines.

Source: Legit.ng