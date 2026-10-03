UK diesel prices hit a record 200.01p per litre, while Dangote cut its Nigerian wholesale rate by ₦70

The refinery’s lower price could ease costs for Nigerian businesses, but savings at the pump are not guaranteed

G7 nations plan to release 100 million barrels of oil and petroleum products to cool supply pressures

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Diesel prices have reached a milestone in Britain, crossing £2 per litre for the first time, even as Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its wholesale rate in Nigeria.

The contrasting movements highlight the uneven impact of global fuel pressures, with British motorists facing record pump prices while Nigerian businesses look for relief from lower local supply costs.

Dangote Refinery offers Nigerians relief as diesel hits its highest rates in the UK. Credit: Bloomberg/Contritbutor

Source: Getty Images

Britain’s average diesel price reached 200.01 pence on Friday, October 2, according to RAC data, up from 199.79p on Thursday, the Financial Times reports.

At an indicative exchange rate of approximately ₦1,762 to the pound, the British price translates to about ₦3,524 per litre. This is a currency conversion, rather than a Nigerian selling price.

British motorists face record costs

The increase followed Monday’s breach of the previous record of 199.09p, set in June 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said the upward movement was “showing no signs of slowing.”

Higher fuel bills threaten to deepen the pressure on British households and businesses, particularly those dependent on diesel vehicles for commuting, deliveries and commercial operations.

Dangote cuts diesel price in Nigeria

In Nigeria, Dangote Refinery reduced its diesel gantry price by ₦70, from ₦1,850 to ₦1,780 per litre, effective October 1.

The adjustment represents a reduction of approximately 3.8%, offering a lower purchasing price for marketers buying at the refinery.

According to an October 1 report by Legit.ng, citing Petroleumprice.ng, competing Lagos depots quoted different rates.

Prudent listed diesel at ₦1,890 per litre, Rain Oil at ₦1,885 and Matrix at ₦1,880. Pinnacle quoted ₦1,850, while Eterna stood at ₦1,795.

Several other depots, including Ascon, Duport, Ibachem and Ibeto, quoted ₦1,800 per litre, Legit.ng reported.

These are wholesale prices. They should not be directly compared with Britain’s retail pump average, which reflects a different tax structure and distribution market.

What this means for Nigerian businesses

For Nigerian businesses using diesel generators and trucks, lower wholesale prices could ease electricity and distribution expenses if suppliers pass the reduction through.

The potential savings are measurable: a ₦70 reduction would lower the fuel cost of a 1,000-litre purchase by ₦70,000, before delivery charges and other costs.

However, consumers may experience different prices depending on location, transport expenses, existing stock and retailers’ margins. A refinery price reduction therefore does not guarantee an immediate, matching decline at every filling station.

G7 releases reserves to cool prices

Marketers and Dangote Refinery slash petrol prices as UK faces the highest-ever diesel rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, G7 countries agreed to coordinate the release of 100 million barrels of oil and petroleum products through the International Energy Agency.

The release will begin immediately and run over four months, with substantial diesel volumes prioritised within the first 20 days.

For Nigeria, any resulting easing of international supply pressures could support more favourable purchasing conditions, although domestic prices will also depend on exchange rates and distribution costs.

Dangote Refinery, marketers reduce petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and major oil marketers have reduced petrol prices across several Nigerian depots following a decline in international crude oil prices, raising expectations of cheaper fuel at filling stations.

The latest depot price report by Petroleumprice.ng shows reductions across Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri, with Dangote implementing one of the largest cuts.

Source: Legit.ng