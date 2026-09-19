Former president Olusegun Obasanjo admitted he initially had zero regard for Charly Boy, describing the musician as 'jaga jaga'

Obasanjo's opinion shifted after an unplanned visit to Charly Boy's home, where he witnessed something that surprised him

The veteran musician explained the reason behind his eccentric lifestyle, leaving Obasanjo with a new perspective

Former Nigerian president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has opened up about his complicated feelings towards veteran musician Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, admitting that his first impression of the entertainer was far from flattering.

Speaking during an interview on the YouTube programme Curiosity Made Me Ask, hosted by Bae U and aired on Saturday, September 19, 2026, Obasanjo was candid about how his opinion of Charly Boy evolved over time.

Olusegun Obasanjo recalls his friendship with Charly Boy’s late father, Justice Oputa. Photo: obasanjo/areafada1

Source: Instagram

The former president made no effort to hide his initial disdain for the musician's flamboyant persona.

When the host pressed him on why he consistently described Charly Boy as "jaga jaga" in public, Olusegun Obasanjo did not hold back.

"Can you see a man who dressed like a woman? Like a man, a gentleman who dressed like a bush man," he said.

Obasanjo got emotional while he spoke about Charly Boy's late father, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, describing him as one of the few Nigerians he truly held in high esteem.

"Ah, he has a good father. Oh, Justice Oputa. Oh, what a great man.

How I wish Charly Boy had resembled him. Oh, I wish. Oh, that man was one of the few Nigerians I respect when he was alive."

The moment Obasanjo changed his mind about Charly Boy

The turning point, Obasanjo explained, came during an unplanned visit to Charly Boy's home.

He had gone to see Justice Oputa, unaware the elder statesman was staying with his son.

However, what he witnessed inside the house left a lasting impression. He found Charly Boy personally caring for his ailing father with great devotion.

According to Obasanjo, that dedication continued until Justice Oputa passed away, and the musician went on to show the same level of care to his mother.

"But Charlie Boy did one thing. When I first came to know Charly Boy, I had no iota of regard or respect for him. But when I went to visit just and he was in Charlie boy's house. I didn't know he was in Charly boy's house.

"So the first thing that put me off in that house, I saw a motorcycle in front of the house. The way the motorcycle was dressed and all that, I said, "What is this?" And then I went inside the house. I saw how Justice Oputa was being taken care of, and by who? Charly Boy. Ah, so I started changing my mind about Charlie Boy and until Justice Oputa died, Charlie Boy took perfect care of him, looked after him, and he really behaved as a good child would to his father. He didn't stop there. He did the same to his mother. And I used to frequently visit the mother, who was a great, humorous woman. Charly Boy took care of her, and then I started changing my mind. I changed my mind about him."

Charly Boy's surprising explanation

When Obasanjo eventually confronted Charly Boy about his eccentric image, the musician's answer was disarmingly straightforward.

"He said, 'Oh, those jaga jaga things that you see is to make money.' And it's an intelligent boy that Charly Boy, all jaga jaga, because you cannot do jaga jaga to earn a living without being intelligent," Obasanjo recalled with evident amusement.

The former president closed with a characteristically blunt verdict on how far his feelings had shifted:

"So, now I like him a bit, not too much sha."

Watch Obasanjo speak about Charly Boy and his father in the YouTube video below:

Banter between Obasanjo and Charly Boy sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and entertainer Charly Boy shared a humorous moment at Chief Chidi Anyaegbu’s 70th birthday celebration.

In a viral clip, Obasanjo told Charly Boy to ask his wife to come inside after the entertainer complained that she had been stopped from entering the event.

The exchange sparked laughter among guests and online viewers, highlighting the long-standing bond between Obasanjo and Charly Boy.

Source: Legit.ng