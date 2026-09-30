Mandy Kiss has disclosed that she has returned to her family home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, after her time in the Lagos social scene

The social media personality said people are free to mock her over her past decisions, but urged them to learn from the mistakes she made

Mandy also opened up about being welcomed back by her family and explained why she is now prioritising her happiness

Former Lagos socialite Mandy Kiss has opened up about a major change in her life after returning to Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, where she is now helping out at her mother’s shop.

The media personality shared the update in a video posted on her TikTok page, reflecting on her past while explaining why she has chosen to start over.

Mandy Kiss discloses that she has returned to her family home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, after her time in the Lagos social scene. Photos: @mandykiss/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mandy Kiss makes painful admission

Rather than hide from her past, Mandy appeared to accept responsibility for some of her decisions.

“I am not saying you shouldn’t mock me, you are free to mock me. It is my fault but learn from my own mistake,” she said.

Her admission comes as she embraces a quieter life away from the lifestyle associated with her time as a Lagos socialite.

But Mandy’s message went beyond her own experience.

The former socialite encouraged her followers not to allow public opinion to dictate their choices.

“It is your life so do you,” she said, urging people to live for themselves rather than constantly seeking approval from others.

Mandy also disclosed that her family has accepted her back, saying her efforts to take care of them have helped rebuild that relationship.

“I am accepted back at home now because of how well I take care of them,” she said.

Watch the Instagram video of Mandy Kiss speaking here:

Reactions trail Mandy Kiss video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@__ASAKE stated:

"Mandy wey I text early this year that can I send her my Kuli kuli she saw the text and didn’t reply I felt so bad"

@olorire__omoiyaakeem noted:

"Don’t mock the mistakes of others. Everybody is fighting battles you know nothing about."

@0_peju shared:

"It's better oo, if anyone needs you for work tell them where you're staying if they can afford your TF fine if they can't let them use another person."

Mandy Kiss says people are free to mock her over her past decisions, but urges them to learn from the mistakes she made. Photo: @mandykiss/IG.

Source: Instagram

Mandy Kiss ignores Guinness World Records

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, adult content creator Mandy Kiss shared her plans to set a new Guinness World Record in an unusual category.

Mandy Kiss shared a flyer that included the date and details of the GWR record she intends to break.

The adult content creator's move comes days after Hilda Baci's Jollof rice cookathon, sparking reactions.

Source: Legit.ng