Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun became the 18th Chief Justice of Nigeria after her substantive swearing-in on September 30, 2024

Kekere-Ekun is only the second woman to lead Nigeria's judiciary in 66 years, following Justice Aloma Mukhtar

Nigeria has had 16 male and 2 female Chief Justices since independence in 1960

Nigeria has had 18 Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN) since gaining independence in 1960, with only two of them being women across a span of six decades.

The most recent appointment came when Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as acting CJN on August 23, 2024, and later confirmed in a substantive capacity on September 30, 2024.

16 men and 2 women have led the judiciary in 66 years since Nigeria’s Independence. Photo credit: @ataweweattorney

Source: Twitter

Kekere-Ekun took over from Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired on August 22, 2024, bringing his tenure from 2022 to a close.

She is only the second woman to head the Nigerian judiciary. The first was Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, who served from 2012 to 2014.

Full list of Nigeria's Chief Justices since 1960

As reported by Vanguard, below is the complete record of every CJN Nigeria has had since independence:

1. Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, 1960–1972

2. Taslim Olawale Elias, 1972–1975 3. Darnley Arthur Alexander, 1975–1979

4. Atanda Fatai-Williams, 1979–1983

5. George Sodeinde Sowemimo, 1983–1985

6. Ayo Gabriel Irikefe, 1985–1987 7. Mohammed Bello, 1987–1995

8. Muhammad Lawal Uwais, 1995–2006

9. Salihu Moddibo Alfa Belgore, 2006–2007

10. Idris Legbo Kutigi, 2007–2009

11. Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu, 2009–2011

12. Dahiru Musdapher, 2011–2012 13. Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, 2012–2014

14. Mahmud Mohammed, 2014–2016

15. Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, 2017–2019

16. Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, 2019–2022

17. Olukayode Ariwoola, 2022–2024

18. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, 2024–present

**Gender Breakdown Over 66 Years**

Of the 18 people who have led Nigeria's highest court, 16 were men, and 2 were women. Justice Mukhtar's appointment in 2012 marked the first time a woman had ever served as CJN, a milestone that stood alone for over a decade before Kekere-Ekun's elevation in 2024.

The longest single tenure on the list belongs to Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, who served for 12 years from independence in 1960 until 1972.

Muhammad Lawal Uwais also served for 11 years between 1995 and 2006. At the shorter end, Salihu Moddibo Alfa Belgore and Dahiru Musdapher each served for roughly one year.

"16 male and 2 female": Kekere-Ekun leads Nigeria’s judiciary. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun: 5 things to know about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Justice Kekere-Ekun been sworn in as Nigeria's new Chief Justice, bringing years of experience and a strong track record in the judiciary.

Coming from a family known for public service, Justice Kekere-Ekun has risen through the ranks, from a Lagos State Judge to a Supreme Court Justice.

With a solid education and active involvement in legal circles, her expected appointment as Chief Justice reflects her dedication to justice in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng